5 Shirtless looks of Shaheer Sheikh flaunting his chiseled structure

Shaheer Sheikh flaunting his chiseled structure

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the top actors in the telly world. He made his mark with shows like Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali among others. He was highly appreciated for his role of Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and his pairing with Erica Fernandes became quite popular. The actor is presently seen in the show Voh Toh Hai Albelaa. The actor is very keen on fitness and often shared glimpse of his fit physique.

Photo Credit : Shaheer Sheikh instagram