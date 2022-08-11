5 Times Raqesh Bapat flaunted his artistic skills

Raqesh Bapat has been a prominent name in the entertainment industry for many years. The actor started his career as a model and got his first break with the Hindi film 'Tum Bin'. He later featured in his first television show 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar' and post this, he has been a part of numerous popular shows. Along with his flourishing career, Raqesh also has a quite great interest in art. The actor has several times flaunted his love for paintings and other arts on his social media handle.
Photo Credit : Raqesh Bapat Instagram
Raqesh here flaunts his incredibly beautiful painting and looks smart as he poses with it.
Love is artists' foremost muse and Raqesh truly proves the statement as he flaunts another painting.
Apart from painting, Raqesh also loves to make eco-friendly Ganpati idols on his own.
Raqesh also has a special corner for music instruments and especially flutes. There are several videos and photos of him playing the flute on his Instagram handle.
Raqesh here looks dapper as he poses with his beautiful painting.