5 Times Raqesh Bapat flaunted his artistic skills

Published on Aug 11, 2022 12:20 AM IST   |  985
   
    Raqesh Bapat's love for art

    Raqesh Bapat has been a prominent name in the entertainment industry for many years. The actor started his career as a model and got his first break with the Hindi film 'Tum Bin'. He later featured in his first television show 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar' and post this, he has been a part of numerous popular shows. Along with his flourishing career, Raqesh also has a quite great interest in art. The actor has several times flaunted his love for paintings and other arts on his social media handle.

    Photo Credit : Raqesh Bapat Instagram

    Painting

    Raqesh here flaunts his incredibly beautiful painting and looks smart as he poses with it.

    Photo Credit : Raqesh Bapat Instagram

    Flawless art

    Love is artists' foremost muse and Raqesh truly proves the statement as he flaunts another painting.

    Photo Credit : Raqesh Bapat Instagram

    Making idols

    Apart from painting, Raqesh also loves to make eco-friendly Ganpati idols on his own.

    Photo Credit : Raqesh Bapat Instagram

    Playing flute

    Raqesh also has a special corner for music instruments and especially flutes. There are several videos and photos of him playing the flute on his Instagram handle.

    Photo Credit : Raqesh Bapat Instagram

    Magical art

    Raqesh here looks dapper as he poses with his beautiful painting.

    Photo Credit : Raqesh Bapat Instagram