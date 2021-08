1 / 6

Indian television daily soaps that have a franchise

Just like remakes and sequels have become one of the main concepts on the big-screen, the Indian television industry is also in fact, catching up with it at the fastest speed. Television is one of the biggest sources of entertainment in India, even today, and there are millions of people who gather in front of the television at the same time, every day, in order to enjoy their favourite television daily soaps. Just as one flips through the channels and platforms on the television, they are very likely to find either the reboot of an old television series, a spin-off of a popular series, or another installment of a daily soap. Here are the very popular Indian television daily soaps that have been turned into a franchise, coming up with new seasons, continuing the story in the daily soap. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Instagram and YouTube