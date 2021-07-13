Advertisement
  4. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani; Changes in the plot of the series after the nine year leap

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani; Changes in the plot of the series after the nine year leap

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani has many plot changes in the storyline as the series begins with a leap of nine years. Read ahead to take a look.
    Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3's plot changes after the long leap

    Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are popular actors in the Hindi television industry. They are one of the most loved on-screen couples. Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh appeared together in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi that premiered in February 2016 and became one of the highest rated series, at the time. Along with these two actors, Supriya Pilgaonkar was also seen as Shaheer Sheikh’s mother in the daily soap. The plot of the series revolves around the lives of two lovers, Sonakshi and Dev, and how they overcome every issue to be together. The series went off-air in November 2017 and fans had been waiting for another season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. On July 12, 2021, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi premiered its new trailer for season 3 that has a different storyline while continuing the characters from before. Here are the changes that have taken place in the storyline of the new season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi titled as Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani after the nine years long leap. Read ahead to take a look.

    Changes in Sonakshi and Dev’s equation

    Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s new season has Sonakshi and Dev’s equation changed, even though the two are deeply in love with each other, things seem to get less exciting for them as they are busy in their own world.

    Sonakshi’s successful career

    The new season starts with Sonakshi being a well-reputed businesswoman.

    Asha passes away

    Sonakshi’s mother, Asha has passed away and her father misses her mother when he looks at Sonakshi taking care of her children.

    Sonakshi and Ishwari’s relationship

    Even though Sonakshi and Ishwari are on talking terms with each other, their relationship is shown getting affected as both of them often get annoyed by what the other one says or does.

    Parents of two adorable children

    Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 showcases Sonakshi and Dev as parents of two little children, Suhana and Shubh, and how they try to manage their work and family life.

