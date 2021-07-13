Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani; Changes in the plot of the series after the nine year leap

1 / 6

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3's plot changes after the long leap

Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are popular actors in the Hindi television industry. They are one of the most loved on-screen couples. Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh appeared together in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi that premiered in February 2016 and became one of the highest rated series, at the time. Along with these two actors, Supriya Pilgaonkar was also seen as Shaheer Sheikh’s mother in the daily soap. The plot of the series revolves around the lives of two lovers, Sonakshi and Dev, and how they overcome every issue to be together. The series went off-air in November 2017 and fans had been waiting for another season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. On July 12, 2021, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi premiered its new trailer for season 3 that has a different storyline while continuing the characters from before. Here are the changes that have taken place in the storyline of the new season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi titled as Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani after the nine years long leap. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram