A look at ex couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh's most precious moments

Actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh, one of the coolest couples, are finally divorced. Well, the couple has not mentioned on their social handle but the reports claim that they have separated. The couple also have two-year-old daughter Ayra whose custody is with her mother cum actress. Their divorce came after nine years of their marriage. For some months, they were also living separately. The actor couple tied the knot in 2012 but in 2020, reports about their marriage hitting a rough patch made headlines. However, the couple, who were once together, were loved by fans. They had even participated in reality show Nach Baliye and won it. Today, we will look into their most precious moments which couple shared on their Instagram handle.

Photo Credit : Aamir Ali Instagram