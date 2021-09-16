Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are relationship goals, See PICS to believe

Shaheer Sheikh is a very popular name in the Hindi television industry. He has starred in some of the most popular daily soaps, including Yeh Rishte Haai Pyaar Ke, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Mahabharat, and many more. Shaheer Sheikh has been making the headlines for welcoming his firstborn, a little baby girl, with his wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor. The actor revealed to the media that “being a parent is a big responsibility”, but “it has been my dream to be a dad, and I always wanted a girl and told Ruchikaa so, whenever she asked”, the actor had said. The couple is on cloud nine as they celebrate the new addition to their family. Even before the birth of their baby, Ruchikaa Kapoor and Shaheer Sheikh were often spotted giving relationship goals. Here are the pictures of Ruchikaa Kapoor and Shaheer Sheikh that will leave fans awestruck. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Ruchikaa Kapoor and Shaheer Sheikh share a selfie making goofy faces, setting the internet on fire.
Ruchikaa and Shaheer get clicked candidly twinning with each other wearing similar shirts, as they adore the nature.
The couple shares a candid picture bursting out into laughter, looking gorgeous in ethnic outfits.
Ruchikaa and Shaheer share a glimpse of their baby shower, getting clicked looking into each other’s eyes with pure love.
Ruchikaa Kapoor and Shaheer Sheikh look like the perfect “made for each other” couple as they celebrate festivals together.