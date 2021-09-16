Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are relationship goals, See PICS to believe

1 / 6

Pictures of Ruchikaa Kapoor and Shaheer Sheikh leaving fans awestruck

Shaheer Sheikh is a very popular name in the Hindi television industry. He has starred in some of the most popular daily soaps, including Yeh Rishte Haai Pyaar Ke, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Mahabharat, and many more. Shaheer Sheikh has been making the headlines for welcoming his firstborn, a little baby girl, with his wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor. The actor revealed to the media that “being a parent is a big responsibility”, but “it has been my dream to be a dad, and I always wanted a girl and told Ruchikaa so, whenever she asked”, the actor had said. The couple is on cloud nine as they celebrate the new addition to their family. Even before the birth of their baby, Ruchikaa Kapoor and Shaheer Sheikh were often spotted giving relationship goals. Here are the pictures of Ruchikaa Kapoor and Shaheer Sheikh that will leave fans awestruck. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla