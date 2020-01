1 / 7

Shaheer Sheikh's shirtless look leaves you gasping for breath

Shaheer Sheikh is undoubtedly one of the most good looking eligible bachelors in town. The actor makes sure he works out hard to maintain that well developed muscular body of his. Shaheer has been working in the television industry for over a decade now. The actor has done some phenomenal roles. From Nana Sahib in the show Jhansi Ki Rani, Ritesh in the very popular show Best Of Luck Nikki to playing Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shaheer has always impressed his fans with his incredible acting. However, the actor is very popular and well known for his performance in the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Erica Fernandez. The couple received a lot of love and was a raging craze amongst the audience. There were also rumours of the pair dating for a while, however both of them denied any such reports. Time and again, the actor keeps sharing pictures that flaunts his sleek and impressive body on his Instagram. Check out some of the pictures below.

Photo Credit : Instagram