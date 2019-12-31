Home
From Shaheer Sheikh to Mohsin Khan check THESE adorable pictures with their moms’; Check it out

Today, take a look at these television stars and their moms who stay away from the limelight.
  • 1 / 14
    TV Stars with their moms'

    TV Stars with their moms'

    When it comes to TV stars, not many know about their real-life moms, since we are so accustomed to seeing them be with their on-screen mothers. From Shaheer Sheikh to Parth Samthaan, who try hard to reach out to their on-screen love interest, despite having possessive on-screen Moms, we also got to know, that they’ve admitted that they love being the Mumma's boy with their real-life mom as well. These star celebs share a close bonding with their mothers, miss them terribly because they don’t get to see them for months due to their hectic schedule. These TV actors indeed have a loving relationship with their parents and are blessed with supportive mothers. These stars keep us updated about their upcoming projects, and very often make headlines due to their personal life. Today, take a look at these television stars and their moms who stay away from the limelight.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 14
    Arjun Bijlani

    Arjun Bijlani

    The mother-son selfie is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 14
    Shaheer Sheikh

    Shaheer Sheikh

    There’s so much of love in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 14
    Mohsin Khan

    Mohsin Khan

    An adorable picture indeed

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 14
    Karan Patel

    Karan Patel

    Happy family indeed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 14
    Rithvik Dhanjani

    Rithvik Dhanjani

    Meri maa, Pyaari maa.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 14
    Vivek Dahiya

    Vivek Dahiya

    Always a momma's boy

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 14
    Parth Samthaan

    Parth Samthaan

    Keeping this love in a photograph

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 14
    Karan Tacker

    Karan Tacker

    May this mother-son bonding always remain this strong

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 14
    Karan Singh Grover

    Karan Singh Grover

    What a smile he adores, when he’s with his mom

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 11 / 14
    Nakuul Mehta

    Nakuul Mehta

    A happy family picture indeed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 14
    Dheeraj Dhoopar

    Dheeraj Dhoopar

    The mother-son bonding always remains strong.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 14
    Kushal Tandon

    Kushal Tandon

    Mom-son selfie game on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 14
    Karanvir Bohra

    Karanvir Bohra

    This picture is absolute happiness.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

