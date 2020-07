1 / 10

Shaheer Sheikh

From playing the role of Arjuna in Mahabharata to essaying the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most talented stars of the television industry, and as we speak, he is essaying the role of Abir in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, since all shootings were stalled, Shaheer was quarantining at home and now that shootings have started, Shaheer and Rhea Sharma are shooting in full mode and the first episode post the lockdown will be aired from July 13. That said, prior to the lockdown, whenever Shaheer was not shooting, he was traveling as by self admission, he loves to go on vacations, and therefore, today, we decided to round up a series of vacation photos of the dapper actor wherein he gives us major wanderlust vibes. From traveling solo to vacaying with friends and family, 36-year-old Shaheer Sheikh makes sure to post his vacation photos on social media. From striking a solo pose to going touristy, Shaheer Sheikh is not just ours, but everyone’s man crush.

Photo Credit : Instagram