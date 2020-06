1 / 7

A look at Shaheer Sheikh's childhood pics

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most successful actors in the TV industry. The actor who continues to win hearts with his charming looks and brilliant acting is best known for playing the roles of warrior Arjun in Mahabharat, Devrath Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. For the uninitiated, Shaheer and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is back on the screens for a rerun and fans are beyond happy. Also, there have been many reports about the shoots for Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai resuming soon. The same has left fans of the show beyond excited and happy. Anyone and everyone who is a big fan of the actor knows that he is very active on social media. During the lockdown, he has been sharing throwback pictures and videos on Instagram. Right from sharing pictures from his Mahabharat days to treating fans with his childhood photos including family photos and more, his social media has been a perfect treat to his million fans. On that note, take a look at times he shared his childhood photos and made hearts melt with his cuteness.

Photo Credit : Instagram