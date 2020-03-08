Home
Then and Now: From Shaheer Sheikh to Nakuul Mehta, check out the surprising transformation of the TV actors

Our favourite actors from the TV industry have majorly transformed over the years. Check out their transformation from their initial days in the industry to now.
2968 reads Mumbai Updated: March 8, 2020 12:00 pm
  • 1 / 7
    TV actors THEN AND NOW

    The initial days in the career of an actor are always difficult and challenging as they take the charge to prove themselves. Over the time, along with growing talent-wise, the stars also vary in their looks. From timid new entrants to dashing and super handsome men, they transform drastically and keep everyone stunned. The shows have also varied and changed their aspects in the terms of storyline and other aspects. On that note, check out the amazing transformation of your favourite actors from the TV industry that will leave you speechless.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Shaheer Sheikh

    Shaheer Sheikh's transformation will leave you stunned.

    Photo Credit : instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Nakuul Mehta

    The Ishqbaaaz actor has maintained his charm and good looks.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Karan Wahi

    Karan never fails to amaze us with his features.

    Photo Credit : Instagram, Youtube

  • 5 / 7
    Karan Singh Grover

    Dill Mill Gayye actor is still as dashing and handsome.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Arjun Bijlani

    From a young new actor to being supremely handsome, the actor's transformation is fantastic.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Mohit Sehgal

    The heartthrob from Miley Jab Hum Tum is still the same with cuteness overloaded.

    Photo Credit : Instagram, Youtube

