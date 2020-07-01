/
/
/
These PHOTOS of Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma prove they are television’s most adorable on screen couple
These PHOTOS of Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma prove they are television’s most adorable on screen couple
Today, we rounded up a series of photos of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke duo Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma that will make you want to see them romance on screen again ASAP. Take a dekko!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4923 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 1, 2020 01:41 pm
-
1 / 12
-
2 / 12
-
3 / 12
-
4 / 12
-
5 / 12
-
6 / 12
-
7 / 12
-
8 / 12
-
9 / 12
-
10 / 12
-
11 / 12
-
12 / 12