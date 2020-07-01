These PHOTOS of Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma prove they are television’s most adorable on screen couple

1 / 12

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh can make any girl go weak in the knees because such is his charisma and magic. Right from Mahabharata, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Daastan-E-Ishq to Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Shaheer Sheikh has proved that he is the ultimate lover boy of television. Be it Salim, Dev or Abir, Shaheer Sheikh has amply proved that when it comes to romancing his leading ladies, there ain’t nobody as good as him. Now ever since the Coronavirus pandemic has hit the nation, television and movie shootings, alike, have come to a standstill, and after almost four months, actors are getting back to sets as the government has permitted shootings albeit as per guidelines. And in the latest, what comes as a breather to all of Shaheer die-hard fans is the fact that finally, he is back to the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, as the makers of the show dropped a new trailer on social media intimating that their favourites- Abir and Mishti, are soon going to create magic on their television sets, and therefore, today, we decided to round up a series of photos of Shaheer and Rhea aka Abir and Mishti that make us long to see them back on screen again.

Photo Credit : Instagram