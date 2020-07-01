Advertisement
These PHOTOS of Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma prove they are television’s most adorable on screen couple

Today, we rounded up a series of photos of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke duo Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma that will make you want to see them romance on screen again ASAP. Take a dekko!
4923 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    Shaheer Sheikh

    Shaheer Sheikh

    Shaheer Sheikh can make any girl go weak in the knees because such is his charisma and magic. Right from Mahabharata, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Daastan-E-Ishq to Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Shaheer Sheikh has proved that he is the ultimate lover boy of television. Be it Salim, Dev or Abir, Shaheer Sheikh has amply proved that when it comes to romancing his leading ladies, there ain’t nobody as good as him. Now ever since the Coronavirus pandemic has hit the nation, television and movie shootings, alike, have come to a standstill, and after almost four months, actors are getting back to sets as the government has permitted shootings albeit as per guidelines. And in the latest, what comes as a breather to all of Shaheer die-hard fans is the fact that finally, he is back to the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, as the makers of the show dropped a new trailer on social media intimating that their favourites- Abir and Mishti, are soon going to create magic on their television sets, and therefore, today, we decided to round up a series of photos of Shaheer and Rhea aka Abir and Mishti that make us long to see them back on screen again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Rhea Sharma

    Rhea Sharma

    Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh aka Misti and Abir's on-screen jodi is loved by fans

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Abir and Mishti

    Abir and Mishti

    Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma have managed to grab eyeballs with their on-screen romance

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Gorgeous couple

    Gorgeous couple

    Abir and Mishti, right from Episode 1, have won hearts with their chemistry

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    Be it their love scenes or fight scenes, Abir and Mishti nail their chemistry every time

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Love is in the air

    Love is in the air

    Prior to the lockdown, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke saw Abir and Mishti tie the knot and fans can't wait as to how will the story unfold once they start shooting post lockdown

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Off screen fun

    Off screen fun

    Besides their on-screen chemistry, Abir and Mishti's off-screen chemistry, too is loved by fans and Shaheer often takes to social media to share BTS photos ft. Rhea Sharma

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    All smiles

    All smiles

    Amid quarantine, Shaheer Sheikh has been sharing throwback photos on social media

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Adorable couple

    Adorable couple

    Mishti and Abir are one of the most adorable on-screen couples and fans have come up with a hashtag for the same, which is #Mishbir

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Say Cheese

    Say Cheese

    Besides Abir and Mishti's chemistry, fans equally love their camaraderie with Kunal and Kuhu

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Rhea

    Rhea

    Abir and Mishti's water romance was one the highlights of the show and fans loved it

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Romance redefined

    Romance redefined

    The way Abir looks at Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Kay clearly redefines love and romance

    Photo Credit : Instagram

