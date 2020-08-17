Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh’s PHOTOS with his co stars display their amazing camaraderie

1 / 10

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh is an actor par excellence because with every show, this 36-year-old actor proves that he can pull off any role with ease and perfection. Be it Arjuna from Mahabharata, Dr. Dev of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Salim from Daastan-E-Ishq or Abir of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Shaheer Sheikh can step into any role with ease. Now, as we speak, Shaheer is playing the role of Abir in Star Plus’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and in the show, Abir is seen romancing Rhea Sharma aka Mishti and fans totally love their chemistry so much so that fans have coined a term for them #Mishbir. That said, today, we decided to round up a series of photos of Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir and his co-stars from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and these photos show the excellent camaraderie that Abir shares with his co-stars. From Mishti, Kuhu aka Kaveri Priyam, Kunal, to others, we got together photos of Shaheer with his co-stars, and going by the BTS photos, we can surely say that the actor shares a great bond with everyone

Photo Credit : Instagram