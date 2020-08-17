Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh’s PHOTOS with his co stars display their amazing camaraderie

Advertisement
Today, we rounded up a host of photos of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh with his co-stars. Take a look!
  • 1 / 10
    Shaheer Sheikh

    Shaheer Sheikh

    Shaheer Sheikh is an actor par excellence because with every show, this 36-year-old actor proves that he can pull off any role with ease and perfection. Be it Arjuna from Mahabharata, Dr. Dev of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Salim from Daastan-E-Ishq or Abir of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Shaheer Sheikh can step into any role with ease. Now, as we speak, Shaheer is playing the role of Abir in Star Plus’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and in the show, Abir is seen romancing Rhea Sharma aka Mishti and fans totally love their chemistry so much so that fans have coined a term for them #Mishbir. That said, today, we decided to round up a series of photos of Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir and his co-stars from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and these photos show the excellent camaraderie that Abir shares with his co-stars. From Mishti, Kuhu aka Kaveri Priyam, Kunal, to others, we got together photos of Shaheer with his co-stars, and going by the BTS photos, we can surely say that the actor shares a great bond with everyone

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Shaheer and Kuhu

    Shaheer and Kuhu

    During a recent interview, Shaheer Sheikh had said that he shares an amazing bond with Kaveri Priyam aka Kuhu off screen

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    The Boy Gang

    The Boy Gang

    Now as we speak, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has completed 300 episodes, and talking about the same, Rhea Sharma said that she is extremely happy about the feat. Talking about the show’s achievement, Rhea Sharma says, “I would like to thank all our fans and viewers for your undivided attention. It's because of your love that we have reached here and I just hope we keep doing our work and you keep liking our work. The show has its remarkable journey, it's a very beautiful feeling that we have completed 300 episodes. And it wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible team and workforce, the people behind the show! I thank everyone for letting us make a place in their hearts!”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Cast and Crew

    Cast and Crew

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    #Mishbir

    #Mishbir

    “People say, ‘Why don’t you try for films, or audition?’, and I say, ‘If anyone wants me, they will get in touch if I am destined to play the role’. I feel I was destined to play Arjun in Mahabharat; it changed my life. It’s all planned, you can’t really do much about it. The best would be to enjoy the situation you are in,” shared the actor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    The Gang

    The Gang

    Shaheer Sheikh is quite active on social media and he often gives us glimpses of the behind the scenes fun with his co-stars

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Abir with his co stars

    Abir with his co stars

    While Shaheer is busy with work, the actor revealed one of his biggest challenges that he faces while shooting and that being, not getting personal time for himself, family, and loved ones. Talking about the same, Shaheer said that when one is completely dedicated to work and character, it is difficult to get time for oneself because sometimes one forgets who he or she is. 'To be there with your family, for me that’s the biggest challenge. I want to cut down on my work and find a little time for myself,' Shaheer signed off.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Abir with the ladies

    Abir with the ladies

    Shaheer Sheikh as Abir is winning hearts in Star Plus's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and fans love his on-screen jodi with both, Kuhu and Mishti

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Abiir and his on screen Nanu

    Abiir and his on screen Nanu

    Although post the lock down was lifted, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's nanu hasn't resumed work due to the guidelines preventing old people from coming on set, but Abir shares an amazing camaraderie with him, and often shares photos with them

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Abir and his on screen masi

    Abir and his on screen masi

    There is a reason why everyone on the sets of the show love Abir aka Shaheer and from Mishit, Kunal, Kuhu to his nanu and masi, Shaheer's bond with everyone is amazing

    Photo Credit : Instagram

