Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh's handsome selfies will make you go weak in the knees

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh is very active on Instagram. The actor knows how to look handsome in a selfie. On that note, check out some of his charming selfies.
4416 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    YRHPK actor Shaheer Sheikh's charming selfies

    YRHPK actor Shaheer Sheikh's charming selfies

    Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh is one good looking actor in the showbiz. The actor has been ruling hearts with his charming personality and brilliant acting for a very long time. The actor currently stars in YRHPK and the team is back to shooting new episodes. The same has left many fans beyond excited for the show. Shaheer recently shared a video along with his co-star Rhea Sharma where they both talked about shooting and everything that they have in store for their fans. Anyone who is a fan of Shaheer might know that he began his acting career with TV Show 'Kya Mast Hai Life'. He has been a part of several TV shows. Fans also remember him for his performance in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali wherein he portrayed the role of Salim. His chemistry with co-star Sonarika Bharodia was loved by the masses. He also received a lot of love from his fans for his incredible performance in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Navya...Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. The actor's journey has been amazing so far. He is very active on Instagram. Going by his IG posts, he is extremely fond of selfies. The actor knows how to look handsome in a selfie. Without any further ado, check out his charming selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Handsome as hell

    Handsome as hell

    As we mentioned earlier, he is one good looking guy. Plus, he looks dapper in a suit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Style

    Style

    He is also one of the most stylish actors in the TV industry.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    The actor's selfie is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Travel freak

    Travel freak

    Shaheer is a travel freak. He loves exploring new places. His Instagram includes pictures from exotic locations.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Long hair

    Long hair

    Long hair suits him well. Do you agree?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    If only looks could kill

    If only looks could kill

    The actor will make you fall in love with him all over again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Fitness freak

    Fitness freak

    The actor is a fitness enthusiast. He works out hard to maintain himself.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Those eyes!

    Those eyes!

    Also, his smile steals the attention in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Could he be any more handsome?

    Could he be any more handsome?

    This pic will definitely make your heart skip a beat.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    On sets

    On sets

    The actor always leaves his fans impressed with his looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Vacay goals

    Vacay goals

    The actor looks cool in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

