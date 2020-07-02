Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh's handsome selfies will make you go weak in the knees

1 / 12

YRHPK actor Shaheer Sheikh's charming selfies

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh is one good looking actor in the showbiz. The actor has been ruling hearts with his charming personality and brilliant acting for a very long time. The actor currently stars in YRHPK and the team is back to shooting new episodes. The same has left many fans beyond excited for the show. Shaheer recently shared a video along with his co-star Rhea Sharma where they both talked about shooting and everything that they have in store for their fans. Anyone who is a fan of Shaheer might know that he began his acting career with TV Show 'Kya Mast Hai Life'. He has been a part of several TV shows. Fans also remember him for his performance in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali wherein he portrayed the role of Salim. His chemistry with co-star Sonarika Bharodia was loved by the masses. He also received a lot of love from his fans for his incredible performance in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Navya...Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. The actor's journey has been amazing so far. He is very active on Instagram. Going by his IG posts, he is extremely fond of selfies. The actor knows how to look handsome in a selfie. Without any further ado, check out his charming selfies.

Photo Credit : Instagram