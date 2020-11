1 / 10

Shahid Kapoor's mirror selfies

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular stars of Bollywood. The actor has been a part of many films and has proved why he is one of a kind. The actor was last seen in Kabir Singh. He delivered a remarkable performance in it. Up next, he will be seen in Jersey. The actor's upcoming film is creating a huge buzz for multiple reasons. The actor has resumed shooting for the film and he keeps sharing pictures from the sets which surely increases the excitement level of fans. Just recently, he shared a candid picture of himself while heading off to play on the field. Shahid captioned it saying, "#jersey prep.. De dhana dhan." Shahid is an active social media user. For a few days, he has been sharing some really jaw-dropping pictures of himself and making his fans go crazy for him. Be it showing off his biker avatar or moody selfies, he knows how to make his fans fall in love with him. He recently shared a photo wishing fans 'good morning' and it took the internet by storm within seconds. Just two days ago, Shahid shared a mirror selfie that made everyone's heart race. The actor's beautiful wife Mira Rajput couldn't resist herself from commenting on her husband's selfie. Mira commented, "Hot haan." Ishaan Khatter and Hrithik Roshan also left comments on Shahid's post. While Ishaan wrote, "Jerseyyyyyy ane dooooooo (fire emoji), Hrithik Roshan commented, "Very कड़क." Anyone who follows Shahid might know that he loves mirror selfies. On that note, here are the actor's pictures that will leave you convinced that he is the king of mirror selfies.

Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor Instagram