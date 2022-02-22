5 Photos of Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor that are all about love

One of B-town's most loved couples, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor who got hitched on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony has been winning over the internet with their spectacular chemistry since their marriage. In the era of casual relationships finding a true example of marital bliss is hard to find. However, Mira and Shahid have proved to be an exception. From travelling the world together to handling controversies, the two have taught us lessons on how to be with each other in tough times. Here's a look at some of the mushy pictures of Mira and Shahid as they set an excellent example of the perfect couple.
Photo Credit : Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram
While Bollywood is known for the limelight and glamorous parties which bring the entire tinsel town under one roof on special occasions, Mira and Shahid preferred to celebrate Diwali with family at home. The diva treated all her fans with a cute picture where the two can be seen kissing each other.
The diva seems to be following her handsome husband's footsteps and keeping the fans on their toes by sharing adorable pictures on social media. The two look lovely together in a sun-kissed selfie giving relationship goals.
From winning over their fans with fun selfies to working out together, Shahid and Mira are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The actor can't keep his hands off his beautiful wife as they cuddle and pose for a picture.
In this cute picture, Shahid can be seen standing by the side of her wifey as they pose for the camera. Dressed in white ethnic outfits, the two have been giving major couple goals with their sizzling chemistry.
Photo Credit : House of Pixels/Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram
Shahid and Mira look picture perfect in this photo as they took a stroll through the woods during their holidays.