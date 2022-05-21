5 PICS that sum up Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu's thrilling Europe biking trip

Published on May 21, 2022 05:14 AM IST   |  492
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu's Europe trip

    Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu's Europe trip

    Kunal Kemmu, Ishaan Khatter, and Shahid Kapoor are currently on a biking trip to Europe. The three are on a Bikers’ trip and having the best time of their lives. Fans of Shahid, Ishaan, and Kunal have been in for a visual treat as the stars have been dropping glimpses from their trip on social media. The trio has been continuously sharing bits and pieces of their thrilling endeavours.The boys are seen enjoying the picturesque locales of Europe on their respective bikes. This Bollywood group often goes on biking vacations abroad and honestly, their amazing pictures are tempting us to go on a trip, like right now! Their posts have been such a breath of fresh air for us, their handsome faces an absolute gift to us. Talking about their work front, Ishaan Khatter will be next seen is all set to essay the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the upcoming film Pippa. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur. Here are the boys’ most aesthetic pictures from their amazing Europe trip.

    Photo Credit : Ishaan Khatter Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Frères

    Frères

    Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are one of the hottest brother duos of Bollywood. This was one of the first pictures from their trip and we love it.

    Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Boys with their toys

    Boys with their toys

    The boys were just too excited to be reunited with their toys (read: their bikes) and embark on their journeys in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Rider aesthetics

    Rider aesthetics

    Let us be honest these boys are just too pretty and their trip pictures are even prettier. Their aesthetics are absolutely on point.

    Photo Credit : Ishaan Khatter Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Need for speed

    Need for speed

    The boys are speeding to their finish line and having the best time! Their biking trip has been filled with their bike pictures and we aren't complaining!

    Photo Credit : Ishaan Khatter Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Posers

    Posers

    These boys are just too photogenic and they know how to pose! This pose is one of our favourites from their whole bunch of trip album.

    Photo Credit : Kunal Kemmu Instagram