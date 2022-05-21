5 PICS that sum up Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu's thrilling Europe biking trip

1 / 6

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu's Europe trip

Kunal Kemmu, Ishaan Khatter, and Shahid Kapoor are currently on a biking trip to Europe. The three are on a Bikers’ trip and having the best time of their lives. Fans of Shahid, Ishaan, and Kunal have been in for a visual treat as the stars have been dropping glimpses from their trip on social media. The trio has been continuously sharing bits and pieces of their thrilling endeavours.The boys are seen enjoying the picturesque locales of Europe on their respective bikes. This Bollywood group often goes on biking vacations abroad and honestly, their amazing pictures are tempting us to go on a trip, like right now! Their posts have been such a breath of fresh air for us, their handsome faces an absolute gift to us. Talking about their work front, Ishaan Khatter will be next seen is all set to essay the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the upcoming film Pippa. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur. Here are the boys’ most aesthetic pictures from their amazing Europe trip.

Photo Credit : Ishaan Khatter Instagram