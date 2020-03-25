Coronavirus updates
5 Times Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput proved they are the most relatable celebrity couple

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. They keep sharing their most adorable moments on Instagram. Today, we bring to you five social media posts of the couple that are enough to prove they are a relatable celebrity couple.
3982 reads Mumbai Updated: March 25, 2020 05:23 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's BEST moments

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's BEST moments

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The duo got married in a private wedding ceremony in New Delhi on 7 July, 2015 and the news of the same took the internet by storm. For the uninitiated, Mira was only twenty-one years old when she got married to Shahid. Mira who is now a popular celebrity was pursuing B.A. in English Honors from Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College. Since their marriage, Shahid and Mira have been giving major relationship goals to their fans and followers. The couple is often spotted going out on dinner dates, red carpet events, gym and more. They also keep making their fans go over gaga over them with their cute social media PDA. They have two beautiful children, a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain. Their kids as popular as them. Zain and Misha are popular star kids and have fans pages dedicated to them as well. Shahid and Mira keep sharing their most adorable moments on Instagram including their romantic snaps. Today, we bring to you five social media posts of the couple that are enough to prove they are a relatable celebrity couple.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Goofy faces

    Goofy faces

    This selfie of the duo will leave you in splits for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Clicking each other's pictures

    Clicking each other's pictures

    Here's a look at the time they turned photographer for each other! How cute, isn't it?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Doing activities together

    Doing activities together

    Despite being busy, Shahid and Mira take time out of their busy schedule to go on a vacation. Here's a pic of the two cycling! Mira captioned it as, "Monkey on the back!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Kiss of love

    Kiss of love

    The couple never fails to show each other with love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Parent duties

    Parent duties

    As seen in this pic, Shahid can be seen twinning with his baby boy whereas Mira twinned with her baby girl. Are they the coolest parents? We think so!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

