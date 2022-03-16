5 Times Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput set fashion goals

Shahid and Mira make for a super-doting couple. They two often leave fans in awe with their witty banter and mushy pictures on social media. But their fashion game is even stronger. The couple is known for being one of the most stylish couples in Bollywood. Every time they head out, their sartorial game is not just on-point but highly inspirational as well. From twinning with each other to complementing each other's ensembles, the couple is always dressed to impress. Here's a look at some of the occasions where Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput set major fashion goals.
In the picture, we can see Mira wearing a beautiful black dress with floral print as she stood close to Shahid. She looked pretty wearing big golden hoop earrings and her majestic smile. Shahid on the other hand donned a white t-shirt paired with a denim shirt over it.
The two stole the show at Sanah Kapur's wedding with their minimal look. The actor donned a black kurta with a matching jacket while Mira looked gorgeous in an ivory white saree.
Dressed in an all-white outfit, the lovebirds looked like a dream together. While Mira wore a printed lehenga, Shahid kept it classic in a white bandhgala.
For an event, Mira kept her look simple with a white gown featuring starry prints. On the other hand, Shahid donned a pinstripe black suit with a white shirt and made sure to look handsome as ever in the crisp look.
This time Mira kept it chic in a red blazer and shorts set paired with red pumps and exuded boss lady vibes. While Shahid looked stunning as ever in a head-to-toe white look which sported a white shirt and pants with a cropped jacket.