5 Times Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput set fashion goals

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput

Shahid and Mira make for a super-doting couple. They two often leave fans in awe with their witty banter and mushy pictures on social media. But their fashion game is even stronger. The couple is known for being one of the most stylish couples in Bollywood. Every time they head out, their sartorial game is not just on-point but highly inspirational as well. From twinning with each other to complementing each other's ensembles, the couple is always dressed to impress. Here's a look at some of the occasions where Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput set major fashion goals.

Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor's Instagram