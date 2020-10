1 / 7

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's romantic pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The couple always give their fans and followers major relationship goals. Both are super active on social media. The couple often share their romantic moments on Instagram that always make headlines. Just a few months ago, Shahid and Mira completed 5 years of marriage. Mira shared a beautiful candid photo and captioned it as, "5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you." She further mentioned that he makes her laugh like no one else. The Kabir Singh actor also shared a beautiful picture and wrote, " 5 years. Gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love. Thank you for being you. And thank you for helping me be a better me. Happy anniversary my love." The couple is deeply in love with each other. As they continue to give their fans relationship goals, take a look at times they couldn't take their eyes off each other.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani