ALL the times Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput showed couples how to look great together by matching their outfits

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's fashion statements have all our attention and here's why. See throwback photos to know more.
24128 reads Mumbai Updated: September 29, 2020 04:08 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pictures reveal how much they love to twin when it comes to style

    Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput: All the times the celebrity couple twinned in their stylish attires; See PHOTOS Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrity couples all across the nation. Shahid Kapoor surprised the entire nation when he got married to a simple Delhi girl, Mira Rajput who was neither an actress nor a celebrity, but she had a spark and charming personality of her own. Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got hitched in 2015. Mira is now a proud mum to Misha and Zain Kapoor and their adorable pictures bless our social media feed every now and then. Mira and Shahid's younger step-brother Ishaan Khatter share a great friendship. Her appearance on the infamous celeb talk show, Koffee with Karan made headlines due to her amazing personality which even left Karan speechless. The amazing star wife was often spotted with hubby Shahid Kapoor post-gym session before the lockdown. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor continue to share their latest photos on social media with their Instafam, in an interview, Mira got talking about the lockdown and pandemic, and how the kids got to spend time with their father, who is otherwise busy in shootings. Shahid Kapoor and family are currently residing at their holiday home in Punjab, Mira is happy that they surrounded by farmland with clean air and since Mira is a foodie, she reveals she is enjoying cooking with the fresh vegetables that they grow on the farm and she also shared how Shahid is learning how to cook. From social media to style statements, the couple has managed to impress us all. Today take a look at these of the couple where they are seen twinning.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    White is an absolute winner

    The duo looks so much in love as they pose before his premiere.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    The unmissable smiles

    Look at Mira blushing post their dinner date.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Black on black

    Style goals anyone?? How to make black stylish all over again.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    The photo that screams love

    The duo looks so peaceful as they click this selfie in a traditional look.

    Photo Credit : Mira Rajput's Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Gym sessions are never missed

    Miss spotting these two post gym sessions.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Love this fun side of the two

    Making our feeds brighter with this one.

    Photo Credit : Mira Rajput's Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Babies day out

    How adorable are the Kapoors looking in this snap?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Lavender coloured love

    The stunning pair post their dinner date in the city

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    The 10 on 10 Indian look

    The picture that has all our hearts is this one.

    Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor's instagram

