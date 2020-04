1 / 6

Photos which made this quarantine period bearable

As the Coronavirus increases worldwide, as per the government, the entire nation is under lockdown. Movie theaters, shopping centers, bars, and clubs were shut down because they followed the government's preventive action guidelines. As the whole nation is in a quarantine process, several big Bollywood projects were temporarily shut down and shooting for several big projects stopped to avoid crowding. Bollywood stars from Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Akshay Kumar have generously contributed to the several funds to help cope with the country with such a disaster. Despited that Bollywood actors have come forward to entertain their fans by giving an insight into what they are up to during the quarantine period and we loved every bit of it. Check out these best photos of the week which kept us entertained this week.

Photo Credit : Instagram