/
/
/
Shahid Kapoor Birthday Special: The Jersey actor is a doting father to his children Misha and Zain; Check out
Shahid Kapoor Birthday Special: The Jersey actor is a doting father to his children Misha and Zain; Check out
Shahid Kapoor is not only a talented and versatile actor, but also a doting father to his very adorable kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. On the occasion of his 39th birthday today, check out some of their cutest moments that will make you smile.
Written By
Ekta Varma
7530 reads
Mumbai
Updated: February 25, 2020 10:28 am
1 / 9
Shahid Kapoor with Misha and Zain
Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular and talented actors in B Town. The actor is not only versatile and nuanced at his craft, but also extremely charming and handsome. With a career span of more than fifteen years, he has truly made a mark in the industry and created a niche for himself. Shahid Kapoor has delivered some tremendous performances in films like Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, Kaminey and Jab We Met among others. The actor got married to his wife Mira Kapoor in a close affair in July 2015. Soon after that, the couple became parents to a beautiful baby girl Misha and a couple of years later to their son Zain Kapoor. Apart from being an amazing actor, Shahid is also a very doting father to his children and makes sure to spend some quality time with them. On that note, check out some of his cutest and most adorable moments with his children Zain and Misha.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 9
All smiles
Shahid and Misha Kapoor flash their heart warming smiles.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 9
Cuteness personified
This picture of Shahid Kapoor with his son Zain is too cute for words.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 9
Happy vibes
Such a happy picture!
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 9
The best times
Shahid and his kids' picture from the day out is too cute.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 9
Nap time
Shahid Kapoor spends quality time with his princess.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 9
Picture perfect
This candid click is indeed a picture perfect.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 9
Rakhi time
The cutest family picture ever.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 9
Dad's princess
Shahid Kapoor captioned this as, "Cause she knows she can do it all better."
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment