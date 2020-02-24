Shahid Kapoor Birthday Special: The Jersey actor is a doting father to his children Misha and Zain; Check out

1 / 9

Shahid Kapoor with Misha and Zain

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular and talented actors in B Town. The actor is not only versatile and nuanced at his craft, but also extremely charming and handsome. With a career span of more than fifteen years, he has truly made a mark in the industry and created a niche for himself. Shahid Kapoor has delivered some tremendous performances in films like Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, Kaminey and Jab We Met among others. The actor got married to his wife Mira Kapoor in a close affair in July 2015. Soon after that, the couple became parents to a beautiful baby girl Misha and a couple of years later to their son Zain Kapoor. Apart from being an amazing actor, Shahid is also a very doting father to his children and makes sure to spend some quality time with them. On that note, check out some of his cutest and most adorable moments with his children Zain and Misha.

Photo Credit : Instagram