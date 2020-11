1 / 11

Shahid Kapoor's ethnic looks for Diwali 2020 inspiration

Shahid Kapoor's social media has been a topic of discussion lately. The actor who is known for his love for bikes, posted a picture of himself on a bike which led to an internet meltdown and among his millions of followers, his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor was also seen dropping a flirtatious comment on his picture. Shahid Kapoor's journey in showbiz has been an inspiring one. The actor who appeared in a few movies as a background dancer bagged his first film in 2003, which along with the best debut award, also fetched him the chocolate boy tag. Charming looks and equally impeccable acting chops make him one of the most desirable actors today. Be it the extremely brave Rajput Ratan Singh [Padmaavat] or the madness that Tommy Singh [Udta Punjab] was or Guddu [Kaminey] or be it the extremely naive and innocent Aditya (Jab We Met], Shahid makes you fall in love with his on-screen roles. Last year, his movie Kabir Singh, grossed more than Rs 350 crores despite receiving criticism. The movie marked its first year since release in June this year. The film's songs and the actors' performances were highly appreciated. We saw Shahid Kapoor in an extremely new avatar where he is played the die-hard lover. Though the film was part of several controversies, it was a blockbuster. Making it one of the most successful movies in Shahid's career. With the evolution of his career, his style too has changed over the years. Today check out these looks of the actor, which guys can totally steal for their desi looks.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani