Farhan and Shibani's dreamy wedding to Shahid Kapoor's birthday, check out viral photos of the week

1 / 6

It's official!

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar sent their fans and social media into a frenzy as they shared their official wedding photos this week. After saying 'I Do' in an intimate vow ceremony, Farhan and Shibani shared pictures from their dreamy backyard wedding. Announcing their union, Farhan wrote, "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you." While Farhan looked dapper in an all black tux, Shibani looked breathtaking in a red strapless corset and a long mermaid skirt.

Photo Credit : Instagram