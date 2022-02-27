Farhan and Shibani's dreamy wedding to Shahid Kapoor's birthday, check out viral photos of the week

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar sent their fans and social media into a frenzy as they shared their official wedding photos this week. After saying 'I Do' in an intimate vow ceremony, Farhan and Shibani shared pictures from their dreamy backyard wedding. Announcing their union, Farhan wrote, "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you." While Farhan looked dapper in an all black tux, Shibani looked breathtaking in a red strapless corset and a long mermaid skirt.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Shahid Kapoor celebrated his birthday amongst loved ones and the celebrations were heartwarming. Wifey Mira Rajput took to social media to wish the actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday life May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage…I love you."
At Farhan Akhtar's wedding, Hrithik Roshan and Farhan danced their hearts out to the popular song from their own film Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara. This adorable snap captures their energy.
Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday made a super stylish appearance at Farhan and Shibani's wedding bash which was hosted by producer Ritesh Sidwani. Malaika Arora had a nostalgic moment as she shared the photo and wrote, "Baby dolls all grown up."
Giving Gen Z some serious competition were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora who turned up for Farhan and Shibani's party in gorgeous black outfits.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday haven't yet confirmed they are dating, but the latter's presence and this photo at Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash was enough to once again reignite the fire. Isn't it?