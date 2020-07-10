Advertisement
Kabir Singh: Did you know Tara Sutaria was almost finalised as the lead? See FACTS you still don't know

Kabir Singh: Did you know Tara Sutaria was almost finalised as the lead? See FACTS you still don't know

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh's lesser know facts will leave you as surprised as the movie itself. Read on.
2317 reads Mumbai Updated: July 10, 2020 08:00 am
  • 1 / 10
    Facts about the movie Kabir Singh will leave you surprised

    Facts about the movie Kabir Singh will leave you surprised

    Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is not just a movie but its an emotion that fans still carry even after a year since its release. Shahid Kapoor stumped everyone with his last hit Kabir Singh. The film's songs and the actors' performances were highly appreciated. We saw Shahid Kapoor in an extremely new avatar where he is played the die-hard lover. The film was embroiled with many controversies due to Shahid Kapoor's character being misogynistic. Despite all the debates and conflicting views, Kabir Singh managed to earn exceedingly well at the box office. The actor had to put on weight for his role in the movie. For actress Kiara Advani, this movie was a huge leap in her career and she was praised by actress Vidya Balan personally for acing her role on screen. Shahid is all set to feature in the Bollywood remake of Telugu hit Jersey where he will play the role of a retired cricketer in the sports-drama, who returns to the pitch for his son's sake. The film is directed by director Gowtam Tinnanuri who had also helmed the original. On the other hand, Kiara has films like Indoo Ki Jawani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan, and Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar. Kabir Singh recently completed a year since its release and Shahid shared a bittersweet post about the same quoting "o all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you.#kabirsingh was never just a film to me.. it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. REAL!! In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves ) you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. So so special. And it would just not have been possible without@kiaraaliaadvani@sandeepreddy.vanga , @muradkhetani and @ashwinvarde @bhushankumar @santhadop , Payal and so so many others. Thank you all once again. And remember. Keep it real and make it count. Be kind. Be good. Spread positivity. And always believe." Today we have some interesting facts we bet you never knew about the movie. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Lost of crew member at Mussorie

    Lost of crew member at Mussorie

    In an unfortunate turn of events, the movie lost one of its crew members. A generator operator reportedly died during the shooting of Kabir Singh at a hotel in Mussoorie on Thursday. A source informed, 35-year-old Ram Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, lost his life in a freak accident at the five-star hotel where the film’s unit is staying. Kumar was among the local crew and was working with the film unit from Dehradun as a generator operator.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    First character as a medical student

    First character as a medical student

    In a career span of almost 17 years, Kabir Singh was the only movie where Shahid played the role of a medical student.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 10
    Getting into the skin of the character

    Getting into the skin of the character

    To play a doctor on screen, Shahid had spent a lot of time with real surgeons so as to imbibe their habits and mannerisms in his behaviour. Shahid met each and every doctor in big hospitals in Mumbai to adapt to their nuances for his portrayal on the big screen.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Shahid adapted this bad habit for his role

    Shahid adapted this bad habit for his role

    In the film, Shahid Kapoor's character smokes a lot. However, the actor doesn't endorse smoking in real life. He said, "I don’t endorse smoking at all. However, the role required it, as the protagonist uses it to channel his angst and rage. It wasn’t easy, and it came to a point where I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day."

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 10
    The director was inspired by his own life for the movie

    The director was inspired by his own life for the movie

    Director Sandeep Vanga’s experiences as a physiotherapy student were added to the movie. He took two years to write the script, however, no producer wanted to finance it. The film finally worked out after four-five years after Vanga’s brother and father decided to bankroll it.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Kiara would eagerly wait for Shahid's home cooked food everyday

    Kiara would eagerly wait for Shahid's home cooked food everyday

    Kiara shared how on sets she would love to indulge on all the home cooked food Shahid's cook used to get him.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Not Shahid but this actor was the first choice for the lead

    Not Shahid but this actor was the first choice for the lead

    Yes! Arjun Kapoor was the first choice for the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 9 / 10
    Dates of the initial release date was pushed due to this reason

    Dates of the initial release date was pushed due to this reason

    The makers wanted to take the film on floors in August 2018 however, they had to push the shoot by three months as Shahid wanted to grow a real beard for his film.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 10 / 10
    Actress Tara Sutaria was considered for the role of Preethi

    Actress Tara Sutaria was considered for the role of Preethi

    Tara Sutaria who was the original choice and due to date issues, this SOTY2 star backed out at the end. That is when the makers of Kabir Singh roped in Kiara Advani for the film. While Kiara has been all gung ho about playing the role of Preeti in the film, Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2, opened up on whether or not she has any regrets about losing the film to Kiara and in an interview, Tara said, “It's a remake of a hit film so it was bound to do well.”

    Photo Credit : Youtube

