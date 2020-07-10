/
/
/
Kabir Singh: Did you know Tara Sutaria was almost finalised as the lead? See FACTS you still don't know
Kabir Singh: Did you know Tara Sutaria was almost finalised as the lead? See FACTS you still don't know
Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh's lesser know facts will leave you as surprised as the movie itself. Read on.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2317 reads
Mumbai
Updated: July 10, 2020 08:00 am
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10