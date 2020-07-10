Kabir Singh: Did you know Tara Sutaria was almost finalised as the lead? See FACTS you still don't know

1 / 10

Facts about the movie Kabir Singh will leave you surprised

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is not just a movie but its an emotion that fans still carry even after a year since its release. Shahid Kapoor stumped everyone with his last hit Kabir Singh. The film's songs and the actors' performances were highly appreciated. We saw Shahid Kapoor in an extremely new avatar where he is played the die-hard lover. The film was embroiled with many controversies due to Shahid Kapoor's character being misogynistic. Despite all the debates and conflicting views, Kabir Singh managed to earn exceedingly well at the box office. The actor had to put on weight for his role in the movie. For actress Kiara Advani, this movie was a huge leap in her career and she was praised by actress Vidya Balan personally for acing her role on screen. Shahid is all set to feature in the Bollywood remake of Telugu hit Jersey where he will play the role of a retired cricketer in the sports-drama, who returns to the pitch for his son's sake. The film is directed by director Gowtam Tinnanuri who had also helmed the original. On the other hand, Kiara has films like Indoo Ki Jawani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan, and Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar. Kabir Singh recently completed a year since its release and Shahid shared a bittersweet post about the same quoting "o all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you.#kabirsingh was never just a film to me.. it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. REAL!! In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves ) you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. So so special. And it would just not have been possible without@kiaraaliaadvani@sandeepreddy.vanga , @muradkhetani and @ashwinvarde @bhushankumar @santhadop , Payal and so so many others. Thank you all once again. And remember. Keep it real and make it count. Be kind. Be good. Spread positivity. And always believe." Today we have some interesting facts we bet you never knew about the movie. Check them out.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani