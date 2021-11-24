Maidaan to Jersey: 5 most awaited sports films you should watch out for

1 / 6

Upcoming sports movies that are aiming for gold

In an ingenious move by the Bollywood film industry, we are now about to see a host of sports films, ranging from films on football to cricket. With B-town stars like Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu, etc., we are hailing a new era of Hindi films that exhibit the superior athleticism of Indian sports players and celebrate them. Here's a look at some of the highly anticipated Hindi sports films that are due for release over the coming months and hold the potential to become classics.

Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor's Instagram