Maidaan to Jersey: 5 most awaited sports films you should watch out for

In an ingenious move by the Bollywood film industry, we are now about to see a host of sports films, ranging from films on football to cricket. With B-town stars like Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu, etc., we are hailing a new era of Hindi films that exhibit the superior athleticism of Indian sports players and celebrate them. Here's a look at some of the highly anticipated Hindi sports films that are due for release over the coming months and hold the potential to become classics.
Featuring Ajay Devgn and Priyamani, Maidaan is a film based on the life of late Syed Abdul Rahim, a football coach. Syed was the Indian football coach and manager of the Indian National Cricket team. The film is written and directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor.
One of the most awaited films, 83 is a heroic story of the Indian cricket team who won the first-ever World Cup for India in 1983 under cricketer Kapil Dev's captainship. The Kabir Khan directorial features Ranveer Singh as captain Kapil Dev along with other versatile actors, singer, spokespersons who don the roles of Indian cricketers.
Another cricket-centric film, Jersey is a remake of the superior Telugu film 'Jersey' released in 2019. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie features Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. Jersey is an emotional tale of a talented man who failed to make his name in the field of cricket but returns to the field in action to prove his passion for cricket and to buy his son a 'Jersey'.
After Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu is all set to be seen in another sports flick 'Shabaash Mithu'. A Srijit Mukherji's directorial, Shabaash Mithu is a biopic of Indian Women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Raj's life.
Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger will be released in 2022. Besides Ananya and Vijay, the film features several actors including Mike Tyson, Makarand Deshpande, Ramya Krishnan, Abdul Quadir, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.
