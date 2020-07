1 / 7

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's candid pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The duo got married in a private wedding ceremony in New Delhi on 7 July, 2015. The pictures from their wedding went viral on social media. Also, time and again, Mira and Shahid keep treating fans with their unseen wedding photos. Ever since getting hitched, Shahid and Mira have been giving major couple goals. The couple is very active on social media. They keep making their fans go over gaga over them with their sweet social media PDA. Just a few days ago, Mira and Shahid completed 5 years of blissful marriage. Mira shared a candid pic and wrote, '5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There's nobody I'd rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend.' She further thanked him for everything and for being her strength. Shahid, on the other hand, shared a selfie with his better half and wrote, '5 years. Gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love. Thank you for being you. And thank you for helping me be a better me. Happy anniversary my love.' Undoubtedly, Shahid and Mira are one of the cutest couples of Bollywood. As they continue to give us major couple goals, check out their candid snaps.

Photo Credit : Instagram