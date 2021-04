1 / 8

Shahid Kapoor and Misha Kapoor’s adorable pictures

Shahid Kapoor is one of the top actors in Bollywood. Having done movies like Jab We Met (2007), Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), Udta Punjab (2016), Padmaavat (2018), Kabir Singh (2019) among others, the actor has successfully created a huge fanbase for himself. Fans are now awaiting the release of his upcoming sports drama, Jersey that is set to have a theatrical release on November 5, 2021. Along with having a busy schedule, Shahid Kapoor always makes sure to spend quality time with his family. The actor tied the knot with Delhi-based Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015. The celebrity couple met each other for the first time at a religious group's gathering that both their families follow. After meeting each other only a couple of times, the two decided to marry as love started to brew between them. Today, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are proud parents of two adorable children, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Even though the actor is often busy shooting for his upcoming projects, these pictures prove that Misha is a complete daddy’s girl. Here are adorable pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Misha Kapoor. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor Instagram