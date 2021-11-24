From MS Dhoni to Iqbal, 5 cricket based films to watch ahead of Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’

1 / 6

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey is a remake of Telugu film

Makers of Shahid Kapoor led ‘Jersey’ revealed the official trailer of the film. The film is an official remake of Nani-led Telugu film of the same name. Shahid is playing the role of a cricketer who had given up on his dreams but has to reignite his passion again for the sake of his son. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal parts. At the trailer launch of the film, Shahid spoke candidly about doing back-to-back Telugu remakes. Shahid’s last release thus far was Kabir Singh in 2019 which was the official remake of blockbuster ‘Arjun Reddy’. Sharing his thoughts on doing remakes, Shahid said, “It definitely helps when you do a remake. I was a part of some movies, I thought they would shape up a certain way, but the final outcome was not up to the mark. Being a part of a remake is definitely helpful in putting the story together. Kabir Singh and now Jersey, I have realized that it’s very difficult to do a remake because you have to make it fresh. It can’t be a copy-paste. You have to rediscover it.”

Photo Credit : YouTube