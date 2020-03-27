PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's swanky sea facing home deserves all your attention

1 / 13

Shahid and Mira's dream home is beyond beautiful, Check photos

Shahid Kapoor has completed over a decade in the industry and his journey so far has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride. The actor who made his debut in the year 2003 with Ishq Vishq changed his image from a chocolate boy to an intense actor. From his portrayal in the movie Jab We Met as a naive industrialist to his rowdy avatar in Udta Punjab and then finally Kabir Singh, which was actually the game changer in his career, Shahid has conquered millions of hearts. Speaking about heart, we cannot miss his wife, the 25-year-old stunning Mira Rajput who manages to steal our attention with her statements, beauty and fashion looks. The proud parents of two, Shahid and Mira have already given us couple goals with their photos and quotes and today we have these photos of their absolutely lovely sea facing house in Mumbai which needs all your attention. Have a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram