Coronavirus updates
Home
/
Photos
/
Shahid Kapoor
/
PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's swanky sea facing home deserves all your attention

PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's swanky sea facing home deserves all your attention

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's home in the city is nothing less than a dream. Today, check out these photos from their swanky sea-facing home in the city.
2317 reads Mumbai Updated: March 27, 2020 12:17 pm
  • 1 / 13
    Shahid and Mira's dream home is beyond beautiful, Check photos

    Shahid and Mira's dream home is beyond beautiful, Check photos

    Shahid Kapoor has completed over a decade in the industry and his journey so far has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride. The actor who made his debut in the year 2003 with Ishq Vishq changed his image from a chocolate boy to an intense actor. From his portrayal in the movie Jab We Met as a naive industrialist to his rowdy avatar in Udta Punjab and then finally Kabir Singh, which was actually the game changer in his career, Shahid has conquered millions of hearts. Speaking about heart, we cannot miss his wife, the 25-year-old stunning Mira Rajput who manages to steal our attention with her statements, beauty and fashion looks. The proud parents of two, Shahid and Mira have already given us couple goals with their photos and quotes and today we have these photos of their absolutely lovely sea facing house in Mumbai which needs all your attention. Have a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 13
    The corners are filled with indoor plants

    The corners are filled with indoor plants

    The indoors are filled with green plants to keep the tone of the house earthy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 13
    The main highlight of the house

    The main highlight of the house

    It has to be the sea-facing garden the couple owns.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 13
    Perfect view for sunsets and sunrise

    Perfect view for sunsets and sunrise

    The Kapoor's have the view of the sea in the most aesthetical way.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 13
    Artistic show pieces brighten up the living spaces

    Artistic show pieces brighten up the living spaces

    In the pic, you can see a beautiful painting and an art showpiece as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 13
    Muted colours for walls

    Muted colours for walls

    The decor is artistic hence for proper reflection of the same, the tone of walls has been kept extremely muted in the shades of off white or white.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 13
    Ample amount of sunlight

    Ample amount of sunlight

    The natural lights grace the house beautifully due to the open garden area and verandahs.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 13
    Large glass windows to overlook everything

    Large glass windows to overlook everything

    The Kapoor won't compromise on the sights hence the extralarge windows are made keeping that in mind.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 13
    Look at these heavenly lights

    Look at these heavenly lights

    The beautiful poolside is well lit at night giving this amazing view.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 13
    The beautiful family wall

    The beautiful family wall

    The famous Kapor family wall right there.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 13
    Black and white dominating the interiors

    Black and white dominating the interiors

    Just like their outfits, their room interiors dominate the colour black and white from sofas to chairs.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 13
    The wooden flooring and the plants give it a natural feel

    The wooden flooring and the plants give it a natural feel

    Shahid's home is all about nature from its flooring to the plants inside his place.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 13
    Extra large sofas and chairs

    Extra large sofas and chairs

    Their place is home to comfortable large sofas and chairs and we can't miss their cute PDA in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

7 Times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were the most relatable celebrity couple
7 Times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were the most relatable celebrity couple
Shawn Mendes to Rajinikanth: Celebrities join the fight against Coronavirus
Shawn Mendes to Rajinikanth: Celebrities join the fight against Coronavirus
Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood actresses are obsessed with THIS trend; See Photos
Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood actresses are obsessed with THIS trend; See Photos
Did you know Ram Charan\'s wife Upasana Kamineni is an entrepreneur? Check out talented wives of South actors
Did you know Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni is an entrepreneur? Check out talented wives of South actors
5 Times Friends alum Courteney Cox made us go ROFL with her Instagram posts
5 Times Friends alum Courteney Cox made us go ROFL with her Instagram posts
5 Times Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput proved they are the most relatable celebrity couple
5 Times Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput proved they are the most relatable celebrity couple

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement