Shahid back in the bay

Shahid Kapoor has been prepping up for Jersey over the past few months and photos of the actor from practice and otherwise keep doing the rounds. The first look of the movie did very well with the fans and they sure can't stop going gaga over it. And now, the actor has returned to Mumbai post announcing the suspension of the film's shoot. Earlier in the day, Shahid wrote in a tweet, "At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe." For his airport look today, the actor decided to keep it simple as he wore an all-white look and also had a mask on for protection given the increasing concerns about the virus. He sported black and white shoes and seemed to be a tad bit tired, probably with all the shooting and the traveling. Shahid also had a working birthday as he decided to not stop his shoot midway and hence, proved his dedication to his work.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani