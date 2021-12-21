PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor & Mrunal Thakur make for a stylish duo as they step out to promote 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are all set to rock the silver screen with their upcoming movie Jersey. But before they can make us go gaga over their on-screen jodi, they are grabbing all the attention with their crackling off-screen presence. Indeed they are a dynamic duo.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Shahid Kapoor is a poser and we all have seen that in the pictures that he keeps posting on his social media. In this picture too he is posing for the paps. Shahid Kapoor can be seen wearing a denim jacket over a white tee and he paired it with black pants.
Mrunal Thakur always makes head turn with her fashion game. Even today she looked stunning in an orange and blue gown.
Shahid Kapoor and his rugged look always makes his female fans go weak on their knees. In this picture too we bet his handsome looks are leaving no stones unturned to kill them.
Mrunal Thakur looks like a true beauty in this closeup picture. Her minimal makeup and neatly tied bun makes her look even more pretty.