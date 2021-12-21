PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor & Mrunal Thakur make for a stylish duo as they step out to promote 'Jersey'

Published on Dec 21, 2021 11:04 PM IST   |  1.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 5
    The dynamic duo

    The dynamic duo

    Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are all set to rock the silver screen with their upcoming movie Jersey. But before they can make us go gaga over their on-screen jodi, they are grabbing all the attention with their crackling off-screen presence. Indeed they are a dynamic duo.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 5
    The poser

    The poser

    Shahid Kapoor is a poser and we all have seen that in the pictures that he keeps posting on his social media. In this picture too he is posing for the paps. Shahid Kapoor can be seen wearing a denim jacket over a white tee and he paired it with black pants.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 5
    Mrunal slays in a gown

    Mrunal slays in a gown

    Mrunal Thakur always makes head turn with her fashion game. Even today she looked stunning in an orange and blue gown.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 5
    Shahid's rugged look

    Shahid's rugged look

    Shahid Kapoor and his rugged look always makes his female fans go weak on their knees. In this picture too we bet his handsome looks are leaving no stones unturned to kill them.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 5
    Pretty Close-up!

    Pretty Close-up!

    Mrunal Thakur looks like a true beauty in this closeup picture. Her minimal makeup and neatly tied bun makes her look even more pretty.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani