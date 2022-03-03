Pictures from Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur's wedding

Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur has finally tied the knot with her longtime beau Mayank Pahwa. While Kapur and Pahwa's have been family friends for several years, Mayank and Sanha too have known each other for very long. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony a while back. The first pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies are already making rounds on social media. Here's a look at special moments from Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa's wedding.
Photo Credit : The Wedding Story/Sanah Kapur's Instagram
On March 2, 2022, Sanah Kapur's kaleere ceremony took place which was a joyous function attended by the entire family and close friends.
Photo Credit : Vivaan Shah Instagram
Decked up in yellow and pink ethnic attire, Sanha Kapur showed off her Mehendi. She wore a beautiful pink lehenga and paired it with a golden shrug. Meanwhile, Mayank Pahwa donned a semi-formal brown outfit for the pre-wedding festivities.
In this picture, Mira and Shahid looked absolutely stunning in traditional ensembles. The diva donned an ivory white saree for the function while the actor complemented her in a black kurta paired with a matching jacket.
Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
In this adorable picture, we could see how happy the beautiful couple looked on their big day.
Looking into each other's eyes with pure bliss and love, the newlywed dished out couple goals. Bride Sanah looked ethereal and divine in a pastel blue lehenga that featured delicate embroidery. On the other hand groom, Mayank complimented her in a brown formal attire.