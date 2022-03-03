Pictures from Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur's wedding

1 / 6

Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa wedding pictures

Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur has finally tied the knot with her longtime beau Mayank Pahwa. While Kapur and Pahwa's have been family friends for several years, Mayank and Sanha too have known each other for very long. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony a while back. The first pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies are already making rounds on social media. Here's a look at special moments from Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa's wedding.

Photo Credit : The Wedding Story/Sanah Kapur's Instagram