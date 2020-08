1 / 9

How B Town celebrated the traditional festival last year

Rakshabandhan is finally here. Indians across the world are celebrating the pious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Bollywood stars, as well as commoners, are taking to their respective social media handles to wish their siblings and share beautiful pictures from the Rakhi celebrations. Of course, this year due to the noble coronavirus outbreak things will be different for millions of Indians. We are sure this year too our feed will be blessed with colorful and delightful snaps of our favourite celebrity enjoying the festivities of this traditional event. Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have shared pictures of their children, Misha and Zain’s first Raksha Bandhan last year. Misha was born in 2016, and Zain was born in 2018. She captioned the first picture, “Promises to keep.” The picture shows Shahid and Mira, each with a child in their laps - Shahid has Zain while Mira has Misha - as they help them tie a rakhi. On Raksha Bandhan last year, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and he shared a monochrome photo of Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. In the photo, you can see a young Amitabh holding Abhishek and Shweta is sitting on a scooter. Big B quoted the pic as "T 3258 - RakshaBandhan .. the love of the sister .. the protection of the brother .. the strong bond everlasting and sincere..." As we celebrate the precious bond of our siblings today. We have these snaps of celebrities from their Rakhi celebrations last year.

Photo Credit : Instagram