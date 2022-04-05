Ranbir Kapoor-Rishi Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor-Pankaj Kapur; 5 father-son duos who have shared the screen space

Father – he is one of the most important persons in a person’s life. He is not just a daughter’s first love but a son’s first hero. The father and son duo are known to share a great bond and tend to become the best of friends after a certain point in their lives. Interestingly, our film industry has also witnessed several father-son duos who have managed to make headlines over the years with their adorable equation and even dished out major family goals.
From Prithviraj Kapoor- Raj Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor-Zain Kapoor, these father-son duos have often won hearts with their bond and are known for having each other’s back through thick and thin. Not just off screen, some of these father and son duos have also left a mark on the big screen. So, today we bring you a list of 5 father and son duos who have shared the space on the big screen.
Ranbir and Rishi had shared the screen in the 2013 release Besharam. The movie also featured Neetu Kapoor in a key role. To note, Besharam marked Rishi, Neetu and Ranbir’s only onscreen collaboration.
Sanjay Dutt had shared the screen with his father Sunil Dutt in the 2003 release Munnabhai MBBS. The movie featured an emotional scene between Sunil and Sanjay which left a never-ending mark on the audience.
Legendary actor Dharmendra went on to share the screen with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol for the first time in the 2007 release Apne. Later, the trio was seen working together in the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise.
The Bachchan father-son duo had shared the screen space in several movies including Bunty Aur Babli, Paa, Sarkar Raj, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and their onscreen chemistry in each of the movies was on point.
Shahid Kapoor had shared the screen with his father Pankaj Kapur for the first time in the 2015 release Shaandaar. The father-son duo will be once again taking over the big screen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s upcoming directorial Jersey which is slated to release on April 14, 2022.
