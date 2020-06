1 / 7

When Bollywood actors opened up about fatherhood

Fathers Day is right around the corner and as this year we won't be able to take them out for dinner dates or shopping trips but this lockdown will surely give us a chance to connect with our fathers like never before. Like everyone else, our celebrities are excited for this big day too. Dads are the most special people we can have in our lives. They are nurturing, confident, calm, and the best givers of advice! Many celebrities from the entertainment industry are celebrating it for the first time with their tiny tots. Whereas some busy celebrities are being just thankful for being at home this lockdown. There are several celebs who mights be superstars for us but they are actually really caring and protective fathers at their homes. Actor Shah Rukh Khan who is a proud father to three children shared on David Letterman's show“Maybe it sounds wrong to say it, but the only thing I hold against my parents, if there is anything I can hold against them, is the fact that they didn’t spend enough time with me. So that’s one thing I decided. That I’m going to make sure I live very long and make sure I keep on living with my kids and never let them feel they don’t have a parent. So any given moment, I spend time with them, I study with them, I sleep with them, I chat with them. I sort out all their problems." Today have a look at these things revealed by Bollywood actors about fatherhood.

Photo Credit : Instagram