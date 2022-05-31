Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's sibling bond is just too beautiful and these PICS are proof

1 / 6

Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor

Siblings share a very unique and beautiful bond. Your siblings are your best friends, teachers, counsellors, your rivals and everything in between. You have your worst fights and best times with your siblings. Our Bollywood siblings’ duos are also quite popular. One such famous duo is Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The two are immensely close and love each other to death. Also, let us not forget - the duo makes for a very handsome pair of brothers! You can often find the two sharing sweet posts with each other and appreciating each other. Whenever Shahid and Ishaan post together, the posts go viral as fans just love the two. Recently, Ishaan and Shahid alongside Kunal Kemmu and their other friends took up the Europe bikers’ trip and had the time of their lives at it. Of course, it was an absolute visual treat for us. Yes, the brothers just love to go on trips together and bless our eyes with their gorgeous pictures! Moreover, Ishaan and Shahid along with Mira just are the perfect trio. So here are some pictures of Shahid and Ishaan that prove their bond is just too beautiful and pure.

Photo Credit : Ishaan Khatter Instagram