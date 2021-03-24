Advertisement
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput: 10 lesser known facts about the celebrity couple that fans need to know

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the star couples in Bollywood and here are some lesser-known facts about them that fans would definitely want to know. Read ahead to take a look.
2954 reads Mumbai Updated: March 24, 2021 01:45 pm
    Lesser-known facts about Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s relationship

    Shahid Kapoor is a popular name in Bollywood. Having made his acting debut with the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk in 2003, Shahid Kapoor has successfully created a huge fanbase for himself. His on-screen performances in critically acclaimed movies like Haider, Jab We Met, Kaminey, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat and Kabir Singh have been highly praised. Along with always making headlines for the great work that he delivers on-screen, Shahid also remains in the news for his personal life. The actor tied the knot with Delhi-based Mira on July 7, 2015. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are also proud parents to two adorable children, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s relationship that their fans need to know. Read ahead to take a look.

    Age-gap

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were often asked uncomfortable questions about their age-gap as Mira is 13 years younger than Shahid.

    Religious meetings

    The couple met each other for the first time at a religious group meeting that both their families follow.

    Shahid as “Tommy”

    When the actor met Mira’s parents for the first time, he was shooting for the critically acclaimed Udta Punjab and was dressed in his avatar of Tommy Singh and Mira’s father was not impressed by that.

    Private ceremony

    Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in a private ceremony in Gurgaon where only family and close friends were invited.

    “Control freak”

    Mira Rajput has often revealed that Shahid Kapoor is a “control freak”.

    Travel enthusiast

    The celebrity couple loves to travel to new places for vacations.

    The ideal husband

    Mira has mentioned that Shahid is a very caring, loving and supporting husband and was always by her side throughout her pregnancy.

    The wife is always right

    The Bollywood wife has revealed through her official social media handle that between her and Shahid, she is the one who always wins the arguments.

    Mira’s anger

    The actor has revealed that when angry, Mira Rajput can even fight for 15 days continuously.

    Love at first sight

    Shahid Kapoor fell in “love at first sight” with Mira Rajput the minute he saw her.

