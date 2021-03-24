Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput: 10 lesser known facts about the celebrity couple that fans need to know

1 / 11

Lesser-known facts about Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s relationship

Shahid Kapoor is a popular name in Bollywood. Having made his acting debut with the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk in 2003, Shahid Kapoor has successfully created a huge fanbase for himself. His on-screen performances in critically acclaimed movies like Haider, Jab We Met, Kaminey, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat and Kabir Singh have been highly praised. Along with always making headlines for the great work that he delivers on-screen, Shahid also remains in the news for his personal life. The actor tied the knot with Delhi-based Mira on July 7, 2015. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are also proud parents to two adorable children, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s relationship that their fans need to know. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram