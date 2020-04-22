/
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput: A look at the couple's MOST fashionable moments
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most stylish pairs of Bollywood. Be it gracing a red carpet event or attending parties or movie promotional events, Shahid and Mira always put their best fashion foot forward. Here are the couple's most fashionable moments.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's stylish moments
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Right from going out on dinner dates to making their fans and followers go gaga over them with their social media PDA and more, Shahid and Mira always grab attention. The couple is one of the most stylish pairs of Bollywood. Be it gracing a red carpet event or attending parties or movie promotional events and more, Shahid and Mira always put their best fashion foot forward. Ever since they got married, Shahid and Mira have not only given their fans major couple goals but also style goals. The duo very well knows how to perfectly complement each other and turn heads with their super stylish appearances. Over the years, Shahid and Mira have attended many events and parties in the city. The couple has always wowed everyone with their stylish appearance together. Speaking about Shahid Kapoor's style, as we all know, his style has always been classy. The Kabir Singh actor is always appreciated by his million fans for his fashion. In an interview with a leading daily, Shahid had said being fashionable is about being comfortable with who you are. "With time I learn to express myself as who I am, and I wear clothes depending on my mood. I carry it with confidence," he added. On the other hand, Mira also has great taste in fashion. Mira is known to be one of the fashionable star wives. Time and again, Mira Rajput has proved that she is nothing less than a B-town star. Her style is easy to recreate as well. Be it acing a casual look or rocking a traditional suit, Mira knows how to dress and impress. Given the fact both have an amazing outlook on fashion, here are the couple's most fashionable moments.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Stunning pair
Last year, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput made a stunning appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week. The Kabir Singh actor donned cream trousers with an off-white shirt and layered it with a vest. On the other hand, Mira Rajput put together a matching separates, a skirt and a jacket.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Style on point
For a Diwali party at Sonam K Ahuja's house, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput made a dapper appearance in traditional wear. While Shahid donned an off-white kurta pyjama with brown shoes, Mira donned a beautiful saree. She rounded off her look with a pair of earrings and her makeup and hair were on point.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Goals
The duo not only have couple but also style goals as they attended a party in the city. While Shahid opted for an embroidered white kurta and teamed it with matching pants and black shoes, Mira donned a lavender coloured saree and looked ravishing. The stunning pair looked no less than a royal couple.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Perfect
For Jackky Bhagnani's party, Shahid opted for a kurta pyjama. Mira, on the other hand, opted for an all-white look. She rounded off her look with heels that perfectly complemented her look.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Super stylish
For Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja's reception party, Shahid Kapoor donned a cream coloured kurta with black pant, whereas Mira Rajput nailed the monochrome look with ease.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Stylish couple
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were one stylish couple at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. Shahid wore a simple black shirt and black trousers with a shiny black blazer. Mira looked ravishing in a light pink coloured saree that had silver intricate detailing all over it.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Totally nailed it
For an awards show, Mira opted for a white Monisha Jaising gown, while Shahid donned a checkered suit by Gaurav Gupta worn with a white shirt by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Dapper
For a party in the city, Shahid Kapoor opted for a cream Anita Dongre kurta and Mira Rajput stunned in a yellow Rimple and Harpreet Narula anarkali.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Couple goals
As you can see, Shahid looks dapper in a pinstriped blue suit which he paired with matching pants and jacket. On the other hand, Mira looks gorgeous in a black outfit.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Beautiful beyond words
For Diwali celebrations, Shahid opted for a printed white kurta and Mira looked stunning in a green coloured salwar suit.
Photo Credit : Instagram
