Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput: A look at the couple's MOST fashionable moments

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's stylish moments

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Right from going out on dinner dates to making their fans and followers go gaga over them with their social media PDA and more, Shahid and Mira always grab attention. The couple is one of the most stylish pairs of Bollywood. Be it gracing a red carpet event or attending parties or movie promotional events and more, Shahid and Mira always put their best fashion foot forward. Ever since they got married, Shahid and Mira have not only given their fans major couple goals but also style goals. The duo very well knows how to perfectly complement each other and turn heads with their super stylish appearances. Over the years, Shahid and Mira have attended many events and parties in the city. The couple has always wowed everyone with their stylish appearance together. Speaking about Shahid Kapoor's style, as we all know, his style has always been classy. The Kabir Singh actor is always appreciated by his million fans for his fashion. In an interview with a leading daily, Shahid had said being fashionable is about being comfortable with who you are. "With time I learn to express myself as who I am, and I wear clothes depending on my mood. I carry it with confidence," he added. On the other hand, Mira also has great taste in fashion. Mira is known to be one of the fashionable star wives. Time and again, Mira Rajput has proved that she is nothing less than a B-town star. Her style is easy to recreate as well. Be it acing a casual look or rocking a traditional suit, Mira knows how to dress and impress. Given the fact both have an amazing outlook on fashion, here are the couple's most fashionable moments.

Photo Credit : Instagram