Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput twin in black as they sweat it out in the gym together; See PHOTOS

1 / 6

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput hit the gym together

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The duo who has been married now for over four years are often spotted making several public appearances. Right from accompanying each other during various events to hitting the gym together, Shahid and Mira do it all! Shahid recently celebrated his birthday and going by his social media posts, it was a fun affair. Mira who is a star in her own right shared a series of photos with her beau and wished him a happy birthday. Recently, Shahid and Mira were spotted post their gym session. Anyone who keeps up with the couple knows that they are each other's, gym buddies. The duo often shares photos and videos of working out together. Without further ado, check out their latest photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani