Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput twin in black as they sweat it out in the gym together; See PHOTOS

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The duo who has been married now for over four years were spotted hitting the gym together. Check out their latest photos!
1882 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput hit the gym together

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput hit the gym together

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The duo who has been married now for over four years are often spotted making several public appearances. Right from accompanying each other during various events to hitting the gym together, Shahid and Mira do it all! Shahid recently celebrated his birthday and going by his social media posts, it was a fun affair. Mira who is a star in her own right shared a series of photos with her beau and wished him a happy birthday. Recently, Shahid and Mira were spotted post their gym session. Anyone who keeps up with the couple knows that they are each other's, gym buddies. The duo often shares photos and videos of working out together. Without further ado, check out their latest photos!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    The couple twinned in black and yet again gave couple goals.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Gym style on point

    Gym style on point

    Shahid was seen wearing a black hoodie and black shorts which he paired with white shoes and black sunglasses. Mira, on the other hand, donned a black tank top and grey shorts.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    The couple who sweat together stay together

    The couple who sweat together stay together

    The couple has found their workout partner in each other and are often hitting the gym together.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    This snap screams love.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 6
    Upcoming projects

    Upcoming projects

    On the work front, Shahid will be seen in the Bollywood remake of Telugu movie Jersey. He will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer in the same.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

