Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput: From wedding to social media PDA, Check out these pics of the power couple

In 2015, one of the most eligible bachelors of the country and one of the most handsome actor of Bollywood Shahid Kapoor's sudden marriage surprised us all. Mira Rajput, a 21-year-old Delhiite back then married one of the nation's biggest actors, Shahid Kapoor. Mira was just out of college in the year 2015. She graduated from prestigious Lady Shri Ram College for Women.“She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with. Also, the fact that we have an age difference, we are 13 years apart,” shared the Kabir Singh actor about getting married to a girl nearly 13 years younger than him. Shahid has often shared how Mira is not just his wife but his best friend too. Further adding the way he manages work and family life, Shahid added “No one should live in an illusion that everything’s set. When you believe everything is on autopilot, it all falls apart. You’ve got to work every day at everything. Whether it’s marriage, parenting, career, or even your relationship with your parents. I struggle with all of them." Shahid agreed that he had struggled at maintaining his friendships and that he is terrible at maintaining long-distance relationships. Shahid also shared his struggle at dividing his time between his wife, his children, and work. Her much-talked appearance on the popular celeb talk show, Koffee with Karan made the nation fall in love with the 25-year-old. Some of Mira's answers even left Karan speechless. Mira made an appearance on the show in the fifth season just three months after giving birth to her first child, Misha Kapoor. Mira Rajput never fails to create a storm on the internet and we love her social media grid for the amazing posts she keeps sharing every now and then. The internet loves the star wife for her beauty and fashion choices apart from being an excellent mother to two beautiful children. Today have a look at some stunning pictures of the celebrity couple which had all our attention.

Photo Credit : Instagram