Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput: From wedding to social media PDA, Check out these pics of the power couple

Check out these photos of one of the most beloved couples of Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput from their wedding to their first date and family portraits
6154 reads Mumbai Updated: May 7, 2020 07:45 am
  • 1 / 16
    Check out these photos of the celebrity couple

    Check out these photos of the celebrity couple

    In 2015, one of the most eligible bachelors of the country and one of the most handsome actor of Bollywood Shahid Kapoor's sudden marriage surprised us all. Mira Rajput, a 21-year-old Delhiite back then married one of the nation's biggest actors, Shahid Kapoor. Mira was just out of college in the year 2015. She graduated from prestigious Lady Shri Ram College for Women.“She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with. Also, the fact that we have an age difference, we are 13 years apart,” shared the Kabir Singh actor about getting married to a girl nearly 13 years younger than him. Shahid has often shared how Mira is not just his wife but his best friend too. Further adding the way he manages work and family life, Shahid added “No one should live in an illusion that everything’s set. When you believe everything is on autopilot, it all falls apart. You’ve got to work every day at everything. Whether it’s marriage, parenting, career, or even your relationship with your parents. I struggle with all of them." Shahid agreed that he had struggled at maintaining his friendships and that he is terrible at maintaining long-distance relationships. Shahid also shared his struggle at dividing his time between his wife, his children, and work. Her much-talked appearance on the popular celeb talk show, Koffee with Karan made the nation fall in love with the 25-year-old. Some of Mira's answers even left Karan speechless. Mira made an appearance on the show in the fifth season just three months after giving birth to her first child, Misha Kapoor. Mira Rajput never fails to create a storm on the internet and we love her social media grid for the amazing posts she keeps sharing every now and then. The internet loves the star wife for her beauty and fashion choices apart from being an excellent mother to two beautiful children. Today have a look at some stunning pictures of the celebrity couple which had all our attention.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 16
    Get ready for some pretty selfies

    Get ready for some pretty selfies

    Both the celebs have their social media filled with some stunning selfies of the couple and we always love it when they shared them.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 16
    Setting style goals

    Setting style goals

    Looking stylish as ever in their traditional looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 16
    Will never let you go

    Will never let you go

    Isn't this picture just golden?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 16
    Vowing to keep you with me always

    Vowing to keep you with me always

    Another stunning picture of the two at their wedding.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 16
    How do they look so great?

    How do they look so great?

    Misha and Zain are surely blessed with some golden genes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 16
    Throwback to some initial dates

    Throwback to some initial dates

    The two look so happy with each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 16
    Hand in Hand together always

    Hand in Hand together always

    Gym buddy and life buddy hand in hand and we love their gym looks.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 16
    Attending weddings with your love

    Attending weddings with your love

    Definitely, the show-stealers at every event these two.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 16
    In your arms!

    In your arms!

    Twinning with the best and enjoying every moment of it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 16
    Always blushing with this one

    Always blushing with this one

    A pregnant Mira with Shahid as they attend an event together.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 12 / 16
    Cutting creamy cakes with beloved

    Cutting creamy cakes with beloved

    At Mira's baby shower the actor keeps the fun up at the party with his energy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 16
    Another throwback picture of the duo

    Another throwback picture of the duo

    The couple at one of their initial dates in Delhi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 16
    Cant take eyes off you

    Cant take eyes off you

    One of the first few pictures as a married couple.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 15 / 16
    This is what we call priceless

    This is what we call priceless

    A pretty family picture at one of their outings and we are loving the outfits of the two children especially Zain's headband.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 16 / 16
    Their fun banters together

    Their fun banters together

    The fun conversations of the beloved are the best.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

