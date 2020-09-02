Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's appearances at celebrity weddings that raised the bar of style higher

1 / 8

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's throwback glam looks at celeb weddings

Shahid Kapoor is one actor renowned for perfectly balancing his professional and personal life. A look at his social media and you'll find out how he aces the role of a husband, father, son, and a brother with perfection. Shahid next has the Bollywood remake of Jersey lined up and is also in talks to star in Karan Johar's next production venture. Shahid Kapoor surprised the entire nation when he got married to Delhi girl, Mira Rajput who was neither an actress nor a celebrity. Jersey star Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got hitched in the year 2015. Now, they are the proud parents to Misha and Zain Kapoor and their adorable pictures bless our social media feed every now and then. Mira's appearance on an infamous celeb talk show made headlines due to her amazing personality. Mira has impressed the netizens with her fashion and style statements. Mira recently shared a papped picture of the couple expressing how much she missed quoting"Dear Yauatcha, I miss you. I know we had to break up all of a sudden, but the lack of your warm fluffy dim sums isn’t doing me any good. I tried, but it seems like life is better with you. Let’s get back together?#longdistancerelationship. I promise @shahidkapoor won’t mind" Today we have some stunning throwback appearances of the duo at multiple celeb weddings and functions. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani