Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's appearances at celebrity weddings that raised the bar of style higher

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's appearances together are being missed but we have these throwback pictures of the duo at celebrity weddings just for your eyes.
16249 reads Mumbai Updated: September 2, 2020 07:48 am
    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's throwback glam looks at celeb weddings

    Shahid Kapoor is one actor renowned for perfectly balancing his professional and personal life. A look at his social media and you'll find out how he aces the role of a husband, father, son, and a brother with perfection. Shahid next has the Bollywood remake of Jersey lined up and is also in talks to star in Karan Johar's next production venture. Shahid Kapoor surprised the entire nation when he got married to Delhi girl, Mira Rajput who was neither an actress nor a celebrity. Jersey star Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got hitched in the year 2015. Now, they are the proud parents to Misha and Zain Kapoor and their adorable pictures bless our social media feed every now and then. Mira's appearance on an infamous celeb talk show made headlines due to her amazing personality. Mira has impressed the netizens with her fashion and style statements. Mira recently shared a papped picture of the couple expressing how much she missed quoting"Dear Yauatcha, I miss you. I know we had to break up all of a sudden, but the lack of your warm fluffy dim sums isn’t doing me any good. I tried, but it seems like life is better with you. Let’s get back together?#longdistancerelationship. I promise @shahidkapoor won’t mind" Today we have some stunning throwback appearances of the duo at multiple celeb weddings and functions. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Winning hearts in pastel colours

    Shahid went for a traditional white sherwani while Mira opted for a pink pastel ruffled saree.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    A glowing Mira stole the spotlight here

    Mommy to be looked radiant in a white floral salwaar kameez while Shahid looked dapper in a tailored tuxedo.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Bedazzling as the perfect couple

    The newly married duo at a wedding reception making the perfect stunning entry.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Rocking in asymmetrical designs

    The duo at Sonam's wedding reception in asymmetrical Indo western outfits.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Another throwback picture of the duo

    A "Happy" picture of the duo at yet another wedding reception looking lovely as always.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    10 on 10 for the way they look so good together

    The couple marks yet another striking appearance at a celebrity wedding looking glamourous as ever.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    The Kapoors

    Mira looked radiant in a golden outfit while Shahid picked a dapper blazer with a beige tee.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

