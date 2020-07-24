Advertisement
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's PHOTOS show the fans how to ace the perfect pose with your partner

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's photos together can surely inspire you for your next romantic snap with your partner. Take a look.
3258 reads Mumbai Updated: July 24, 2020 07:45 am
  • 1 / 12
    Take a look at these photos of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's relationship have always made us wish to have the same kind of compatibility with our partners, the two have set an example of love to millions all across the country. Shahid Kapoor surprised the entire nation when he got married to a Delhi girl, Mira Rajput who was neither an actress nor a celebrity, but she had a spark and charming personality of her own. Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got hitched in 2015. Mira is now a proud mum to Misha and Zain Kapoor and their adorable pictures bless our social media feed every now and then. Mira and Shahid's younger step-brother Ishaan Khatter share a great friendship. Mira Rajput has a massive fan following on social media thanks to her beauty and style. Her impressive debut on a talk show set the record straight that she is not just a pretty face. The celeb-wife is a hands-on mom and keeps giving fans of Shahid Kapoor a hint of his fun side with various pictures she keeps sharing on social media. The amazing star wife is usually spotted with hubby Shahid Kapoor post-gym session. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, wherein he will play the role of a cricketer, and prior to the lockdown, Shahid was shooting in Chandigarh for the film and due to the pandemic, the shoot of the film has been stalled. Today take a look at these photos of the couple which can inspire you for your next picture with your loved ones.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 12
    The classic arms around you pose

    The couple looks phenomenal in their cute pose before an event.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    The arms wrapped around yours pose

    A sweet throwback to Mira Rajput's baby shower.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    The signature eye to eye pic

    A couple that looks so good, it's difficult for us to take our eyes off them.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 5 / 12
    The hand in hand moment

    With their style on point as usual the duo's chemistry was unbeatable in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 12
    The sweet laughter pics

    How cute is this picture of the celebrity couple?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    The candid cuddles

    They just keep getting better and better with every photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    A mandatory sunkissed selfie from holiday

    The glow on their faces and the smiles are all things love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Tightest hugs from the best guy

    Recreate the same snap with a peck on your cheeks and by giving your partner a tight hug.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    The sweetest throwback

    Cherish the sweetest moment with a snap like this with your loved ones.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    A picture portraying your fun banter

    A view of their stunning backyard and this delightful couple makes this a winning picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    A partial hug and fierce look

    The " He is mine" look. We love their traditional outfits here.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

