Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's PHOTOS show the fans how to ace the perfect pose with your partner

Take a look at these photos of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's relationship have always made us wish to have the same kind of compatibility with our partners, the two have set an example of love to millions all across the country. Shahid Kapoor surprised the entire nation when he got married to a Delhi girl, Mira Rajput who was neither an actress nor a celebrity, but she had a spark and charming personality of her own. Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got hitched in 2015. Mira is now a proud mum to Misha and Zain Kapoor and their adorable pictures bless our social media feed every now and then. Mira and Shahid's younger step-brother Ishaan Khatter share a great friendship. Mira Rajput has a massive fan following on social media thanks to her beauty and style. Her impressive debut on a talk show set the record straight that she is not just a pretty face. The celeb-wife is a hands-on mom and keeps giving fans of Shahid Kapoor a hint of his fun side with various pictures she keeps sharing on social media. The amazing star wife is usually spotted with hubby Shahid Kapoor post-gym session. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, wherein he will play the role of a cricketer, and prior to the lockdown, Shahid was shooting in Chandigarh for the film and due to the pandemic, the shoot of the film has been stalled. Today take a look at these photos of the couple which can inspire you for your next picture with your loved ones.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani