Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Wedding Anniversary: The couple's THROWBACK selfies redefine love

1 / 11

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's most adorable moments

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The duo got married in a private wedding ceremony in New Delhi on July 7, 2015, and the same took the internet by storm. Post their marriage, Shahid and Mira have been giving us major couple goals. Well, right from going out on dinner dates to making their fans go over gaga over them with their social media PDA, Shahid and Mira never fail to grab attention. The couple's age difference has always been the talk of the town. In an interview with Vogue, Mira addressed the age gap and said, "He's lived longer, so if anything, I can benefit from his experience. And he can benefit from my fresh perspective." Today, Shahid and Mira complete 5 years of marriage. A few days ago, Mira took to her Instagram page and re-shared a picture from their D-day which was shared by a fan and wrote, '5 days to 5 years.' Shahid and Mira are both very active on social media. Time and again, they keep sharing their adorable pictures on Instagram. As they complete five years of blissful marriage, take a look at the couple's throwback selfies.

Photo Credit : Instagram