Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Shahid Kapoor
/
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Wedding Anniversary: The couple's THROWBACK selfies redefine love

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Wedding Anniversary: The couple's THROWBACK selfies redefine love

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the power couples of Bollywood. As they complete five years of blissful marriage, take a look at the couple's throwback selfies that are too good to miss.
1955 reads Mumbai Updated: July 7, 2020 10:03 am
  • 1 / 11
    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's most adorable moments

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's most adorable moments

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The duo got married in a private wedding ceremony in New Delhi on July 7, 2015, and the same took the internet by storm. Post their marriage, Shahid and Mira have been giving us major couple goals. Well, right from going out on dinner dates to making their fans go over gaga over them with their social media PDA, Shahid and Mira never fail to grab attention. The couple's age difference has always been the talk of the town. In an interview with Vogue, Mira addressed the age gap and said, "He's lived longer, so if anything, I can benefit from his experience. And he can benefit from my fresh perspective." Today, Shahid and Mira complete 5 years of marriage. A few days ago, Mira took to her Instagram page and re-shared a picture from their D-day which was shared by a fan and wrote, '5 days to 5 years.' Shahid and Mira are both very active on social media. Time and again, they keep sharing their adorable pictures on Instagram. As they complete five years of blissful marriage, take a look at the couple's throwback selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Mirror selfie on point

    Mirror selfie on point

    The couple's mirror selfie is on point. What do you have to say?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    Shahid captioned this snap as, "Dinner time with my Mrs. Kapoor."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Cuteness overloaded

    Cuteness overloaded

    This pic is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    A long drive with his ladylove

    A long drive with his ladylove

    How adorable is this selfie of the duo!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    All things love

    All things love

    This pic screams love and happiness.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Match made in heaven

    Match made in heaven

    The couple is made for each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Stunning pair

    Stunning pair

    The couple is one of the most stylish pairs in Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    The couple got married in a close-knit family celebration. Shahid revealed that his favourite moment from their wedding was the Anand Karaj ceremony.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    His one and only

    His one and only

    It was a treat to watch the couple on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Beautiful as always

    Beautiful as always

    What do you have to say about this pic?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement