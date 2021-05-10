Advertisement
  4. Shahid Kapoor completes 18 years in Bollywood; Take a look at his best portrayed characters in his career

As Shahid Kapoor completes 18 years of being in the movie industry, here are his best on-screen characters throughout his career. Read ahead to take a look.
    Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Having started his career as a background dancer in movies like Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Taal, and appearing in many music videos, Shahid Kapoor made his acting debut with Ken Ghosh’s romantic comedy drama, Ishq Vishk in 2003. The actor’s performance in the movie made him win the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Over the years, Shahid Kapoor has appeared in some of the highly commercially successful movies and has often been acknowledged with awards and accolades praising his on-screen performances. Shahid Kapoor has made it to the Eastern Eye’s 50 Sexiest Asian Men in the World list a couple of times. The actor has even featured in the Forbes Celebrity 100 list and Shahid’s wax figure was unveiled at Madam Tussauds Singapore in 2019. Today, as Shahid Kapoor completes 18 years in the Bollywood industry, here are some of his best on-screen characters. Read ahead to take a look.

    Chup Chup Ke (2006)

    Shahid Kapoor portrayed the character of the poor man, Jeetu Prasad Sharma that pretends to be dumb and deaf to save his life.

    Jab We Met (2007)

    Shahid Kapoor played the character of Aditya Kashyap, a serious businessman that learns to live life to the fullest when he meets a girl in the train as he falls in love with her.

    Kaminey (2009)

    Shahid Kapoor portrayed the double character in the movie of Charlie and Guddu, two rival twins.

    Haider (2014)

    Shahid Kapoor played the character of Haider Meer, a young student and poet who returns to Kashmir to get answers about his father’s disappearance and eventually gets involved in the state’s politics.

    Udta Punjab (2016)

    Shahid Kapoor nailed the character of Tommy Singh, a drug addict rockstar from North India.

    Padmaavat (2018)

    Shahid Kapoor played the character of Rawal Ratan Singh in this historic periodic drama movie.

    Kabir Singh (2019)

    Shahid Kapoor portrayed the character of a die-hard lover, Kabir Singh in this romantic drama movie where he was praised for having his first solo-lead movie.

