Shahid Kapoor to Emraan Hashmi: 5 Celebrities who married non-famous people

Bollywood is a world of stardom and glamour and it keeps on surprising us every other day. However, fans get shocked when these B-town celebs decide to tie the knot with people outside the film industry. This just proves that love has no boundaries and anything can happen in the world. This also gives hope to die-hard fans that their favourite celebrity crushes might someday become the love of their lives. Here's a look at five Bollywood actors who tied the knot with not-so-famous people.
Photo Credit : Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Mira just completed her graduation when she got an arranged marriage proposal from heartthrob Shahid Kapoor. Both their families were believers of Radha Swami Satsang Beas which eventually made them family friends. They met a few times and soon decide to get married.
Photo Credit : Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram
SRK and Gauri met each other for the first time in 1984. It was at a common friend's party when Shah Rukh asked Gauri for dance. After all the struggles and hardships, the two finally tied the knot on October 25, 1991.
Photo Credit : Gauri Khan's Instagram
After dating Parveen Shahani for six years, the actor took his relationship to the next step by marrying his ladylove in December 2006.
Photo Credit : Emraan Hashmi's Instagram
The actor married Priyanka Alva who is the daughter of former Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva. Priyanka has graduated in business administration from Holloway, University of London, and is currently running an NGO.
Photo Credit : Vivek Oberoi Instagram
The actor tied the knot with his high school love Malaika Parekh who is into her father's Jewellery business and is also a professional jewellery designer.
Photo Credit : Zayed Khan Instagram