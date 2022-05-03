Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter to Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor: Siblings who graced the couch on Koffee with Karan

One of entertainment industry’s most popular chat show, Koffee with Karan is gearing up for a brand-new season. Yes! Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Koffee with Karan 7 will go on floors in May. “The planning and pre-production has already begun and the team is now all ready to start shooting from mid-May,” revealed a source close to the development. The show is expected to go on air from the month of June on Star Network. It's going to be a star-studded season with the likes of Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi are expected to be a part of this season. The newlywed couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt too would make their first on screen appearance post wedding.
Through out all the six seasons of Koffee with Karan, there have been multiple times when B’Town siblings have featured on the show together. From Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in season 4 to Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the last season, let’s take a look at all the times when the siblings took over Karan’s show.
Shweta and Abhishek joined Karan for a fun episode in the show's last season. The Bachchan siblings continuously pulled each other’s legs during their chat.
Arjun and Janhvi shared screen space for the first time on KWK season 6. From hilarious anecdotes to heart-to-heart conversations, their episode had it all.
Shahid and Ishaan uninhibitedly showcased their brother love in their episode last season. We also got to see the protective side of the Haider actor for his younger brother.
The Kapoor trio Sonam, Rhea, and Harsh shared the screen for the first time last season on KWK. They spilled some beans on their sibling bond, who’s the parents’ favorite, and more.
The Khan brothers, Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail came together for the historic 100th episode of Karan’s show during the 5th season. The entire episode was a laugh riot.
Ranbir Kapoor appeared with cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan in the 4th season of KWK. The actors had a fun time together.
Another pair of cousins to grace Karan’s show were Kajol and Ayan Mukerji in season 4. Earlier, Kajol had also come with her cousin Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan.
