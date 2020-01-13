Home
From Shahid Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut: 8 actors who suffered injuries while shooting yet continued with it

Actors have often been injured while shooting an action sequence or a dance sequence and so on. Check out a list of actors who suffered major injuries.
January 13, 2020
    Celebrities who suffered injuries

    Celebrities who suffered injuries

    When it comes to hard work and dedication, actors make sure to give their best in order to make the scene better and impactful. A lot of B-town celebs also face injuries while shooting for action sequences but that doesn’t let their spirit fade off. It is not as easy as it seems for them. Sometimes the injuries suffered are minimal, while it is very intense at times and requires advanced professional treatment. However, the blood and sweat gone into making the film usually translates on-screen with some brilliant movies. From Akshay Kumar to Jacqueline Fernandez to Shahid Kapoor, here is a list of Bollywood actors who got severely injured while filming.

    Sushant Singh Rajput

    Sushant Singh Rajput

    Sushant was shooting for ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and while practicing Dhoni’s signature helicopter shot, he broke his ribs and was told to rest for about three weeks due to the injury.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya was on the sets of ‘Khakee’ when a jeep which was supposed to stop about 20 feet away from her dashed her as the driver lost control and she ended up fracturing her left leg.

    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh

    Being the powerhouse of energy that he is, Ranveer didn’t injure himself during an action scene but during a dance sequence that he was performing during the shooting of ‘Gunday’. Ranveer came crashing down the platform and landed on his face causing him several stitches.

    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kumar

    The ‘Singh Is Bliing’ star had to jump through a hula-hoop that was set on fire and while shooting for this scene, Akshay sustained burns on his leg. The following scene was being performed for the ‘Tung Tung Baje’ dance sequence.

    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor

    According to reports, the actor hurt his back while shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu and was diagnosed with back nerve impingement.

    Jacqueline Fernandez

    Jacqueline Fernandez

    Jacqueline Fernandez suffered an eye injury on the sets of 'Race 3'. However, she resumed filming for the climax sequence wearing sunglasses. The actress was shooting high octane action sequences for the film when she suffered an injury while playing squash.

    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut

    The actress apparently suffered a ligament tear on her right foot after a stunt went wrong while filming her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

    Amitabh Bachchan

    Amitabh Bachchan

    The senior actor suffered a rib injury while filming an action scene for Thugs of Hindostan. According to reports, the actor had cracked his upper-left rib and had excruciating pain in his lower back, but despite all odds, he refused to take a break and continued the shoot to accommodate the tight schedule.

