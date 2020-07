Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli: When stars posted memorable monochrome snaps

1 / 8

Check out these most viral monochrome photos of Bollywood couples

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary. The couple tied to knot in 2015 and are parents to two adorable kids, daughter Misha and son Zain. The couple is one of the most celebrity couples and social media flooded with some beautiful messages for the two. Shahid Kapoor surprised the entire nation when he got married to Delhi girl, Mira Rajput who was neither an actress nor a celebrity but had a beautiful soul. Mira's appearance on the infamous celeb talk show, Koffee with Karan made headlines due to her amazing personality which even left Karan Johar speechless. Mira has impressed the netizens with her fashion and style statements. Shahid Kapoor has completed over a decade in the industry and his journey so far has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride. The actor who made his debut in the year 2003 with Ishq Vishq changed his image from a chocolate boy to an intense actor. From his portrayal in the movie Jab We Met as a naive industrialist to his rowdy avatar in Udta Punjab and then finally Kabir Singh, which was actually the game-changer in his career, Shahid has conquered millions of hearts. His movie Kabir Singh also completed a year recently and the actor shared an emotional post on his social media about the same. Today we have these monochrome snaps of the couple along with few other monochromes photos of one of the most loved BTown celebs.

Photo Credit : Instagram